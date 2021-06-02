QUINCY — Down by one run in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Quincy Gems had the Springfield Sliders right where they wanted them.
The bases were loaded with two outs and No. 3 hitter Matt Schark at the plate.
However, Sliders left-hander Trevor Hazelhurst struck out Schark to end the threat. The Gems couldn’t muster a ninth-inning rally and suffered an 8-7 loss in Prospect League action Wednesday night at QU Stadium.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, the Gems answered with a two-run home run from Schark in the bottom of the frame.
The home run energized a rather mundane dugout at the time.
“It felt good to get the first one out of the way and be on time again,” Schark said.
Schark went 2 for 5 and showed the kind of power the Gems expect to see..
“It was good to see him get into one like that,” Gems manager Justin Paulsen said. “He does it in batting practice all the time.”
A big fifth inning from the Sliders, highlighted by a three-run home run by Jordan Gunter, pushed the lead to 8-2. Paulsen was forced to turn to Alex Wattermann, who began the game at shortstop, to quiet the Sliders, and he allowed just one hit over 4.2 innings with seven strikeouts.
Paulsen was pleased with the way the University of Minnesota-Duluth product handled himself.
“He really battled,” Paulsen said. “He is a gamer and he is a ballplayer. He gets it.”
The Gems got the bats going in the bottom of the seventh inning, starting with a home run from Quincy University product Gino D’Alessio. He went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
A two-run single from Ryan Hutchinson cut the deficit to 8-7. However, the Gems could not finish the comeback.
“We don’t really have the arms right now,” said Paulsen, who is anticipating more pitchers will join the club within the next few days. “Some guys are going to have to wear it a bit.”
The Sliders improve to 3-2 as the Gems fall to 1-5 after their fourth straight loss. The Gems will be back at QU Stadium at 6:35 p.m. Thursday to take on the Cape Catfish.