CLINTON, Iowa — The Clinton LumberKings kicked the ball around Thursday night, and the Quincy Gems took advantage.
The LumberKings committed two errors, hit a batter, allowed two stolen bases and delivered a wild pitch in the eighth inning and watched the Gems score three times to rally for a 6-3 victory in Prospect League play at NelsonCorp Field.
The LumberKings committed six errors overall with six walks in the opening game of the second half of the league season.
The Gems trailed 2-0 heading to the fifth before loading the bases with one out against LumberKings reliever Jacob Lodge as Andrew Fay and Ryan Hutchinson smacked back-to-back singles and Danny Sperling walked.
Nick Iannantone followed with a double to drive in two runs. Sperling scored the third run of the frame on Jake Skrine’s groundout.
Clinton tied the game in the bottom of the fifth when Justin Conant scored with two outs.
Quincy regained the lead in the eighth as Matt Schark led off with a single and Jackson Galloway reached on an error. Schark stole third base and scored on a throwing error by the catcher. Back-to-back walks with one out to Ryan Hutchinson and Andrew Fay loaded the bases.
Alec Patino was hit by a pitch to force in one run, and Iannantone walked to drive in another.
Gems reliever Trent Youngblood worked 1.2 scoreless and hitless innings to earn the victory, while Gems closer Connery O’Donnell walked two and struck out two in the bottom of the ninth to preserve the victory.