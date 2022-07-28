QUINCY -- It was one of those nights for the Quincy Gems.
The Gems fell behind early and could never recover in a 12-4 Prospect League baseball loss to Alton on Thursday night at QU Stadium.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY -- It was one of those nights for the Quincy Gems.
The Gems fell behind early and could never recover in a 12-4 Prospect League baseball loss to Alton on Thursday night at QU Stadium.
The Gems dropped to 8-11 in the second half and 27-24 overall in Prospect League baseball play.
“Pitching-wise, we gave up too many free passes,” Quincy pitching coach Justin McMurtrey said. “Hitting-wise, we just couldn’t get the big knock with runners on base. It was just one of those nights where we couldn't make the plays we needed to.”
The Gems won their division in the first half to clinch a playoff spot.
Quincy fell behind 5-2 Thursday before the River Dragons broke the game open late in the contest.
Alton’s Blake Burris hit a grand slam to highlight his team’s six-run eighth inning. The Gems scored twice in the final inning.
Quincy’s Dayson Croes continued to swing a hot bat. He collected two hits, including a double.
Teammate Bennett Eltoft was 2-for-4 and scored twice.
Jayden Shafter drove in two runs for the Gems, who had just five hits but left 16 runners on base after drawing 13 walks.
“We had plenty of opportunities and we weren’t able to capitalize,” McMurtrey said. “It’s tough to win when you leave that many guys on base.”
Quincy starter Philip Reinhardt allowed four runs in four innings. He struck out seven and walked four.
The Gems play at Burlington on Friday night.
Quincy returns home Wednesday against Normal before ending the regular season with back-to-back home games on Aug. 5 and 6. The playoffs start Aug. 7.
“We’ve done a good job bouncing back all season,” McMurtrey said. “We will need to regroup and come back strong in our next game.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.