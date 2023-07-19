QUINCY, Ill. -- The Gems season has been the definition of the phrase "high and lows" with a 22-22 record now after defeating the Clinton Lumberkings 5-2 on Wednesday night.
Gems are back to .500 after winning their last outing as well on the road versus the Burlington Bees 8-3 on Tuesday.
This wasn't an explosive offensive game for Quincy but they did just enough to come out on top led by Harry Oden who got the scoring started in the bottom of the first with a two-run single scoring Otto Jones and Joe Siervo.
"Our pitching really came in good today are starter was out there for awhile which was good for us, our closers did a good job and we scored enough runs to pull it out," Oden said. "These guys are always in the running for the playoffs in are division so we know we got to beat them to rise in the standings."
Jones would get a sacrifice fly RBI scoring Harry Fandre in the bottom of the second to push the Gems' lead to 5-0.
That would be the last inning the Gems would score as their pitching and defensive plays led the way for the final seven innings.
Davin Meier picked up the win for Quincy on the mound after pitching five scoreless innings.
Head coach Brad Gyorkos credited Oden and Jones for giving them a good start after to the game helping them get their first win against Clinton this season.
"They played really well and we need them because we're a little light in the middle of the order, they put runners in scoring position got our offense off to a good start and did a really good job," said Gyorkos.
Oden finished the game going 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Siervo finished the game going 1-for-3 with one RBI and a run.
The Gatorade player of the game was earned by starting pitcher Davin Meier who pitched for five of the nine innings allowing two hits, no runs, two walks and one strikeout.
Clinton failed to get much going in those innings until Will MacLean was credited with two RBIs to avoid the shutout but did not avoid the loss as Quincy came out with a hard earned defensive win.
They'll be back out on the road Thursday night taking on the Lumberkings (24-17) at their house at 6:30 p.m. It will be the first of a four game road trip for the Gems.
"We just want to play our game and hopefully win enough innings to get another one," Gyorkos said of facing Clinton again. it's going to be a tough road trip we need to get off to a good start, it can be really easy to have the losses snowball on a road trip so we got to get off to a good start tomorrow."
