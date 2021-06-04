CLINTON, Iowa — The Quincy Gems’ first trip to one of the Prospect League’s newest members wasn’t too hospitable.
The Clinton LumberKings plated eight runs in the first four innngs, limited the Gems to two runs through eight innings and walked out of NelsonCorp Field with a 9-5 victory.
The Gems had snapped a five-game losing streak with Thursday’s victory over the Cape Catfish, but couldn’t gain any traction as the pitching staff continues to struggle.
Gems left-handed starter Brant Hogue lasted just 3.1 innings, allowing four runs and four hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Left-handed reliver Tyler Carpenter, a Quincy University product, allowed five runs over four innings, but he struck out four and avoided damage after a rough first inning.
Offensively, the top of the order produced for the Gems, but it remains a struggle for the rest of the lineup.
The top four hitters collected six of Quincy’s eight hits with shortstop Gino D’Alessio and right-fielder Dane Thomas each getting two hits.
First baseman Matt Schark hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, but overall, the Gems are hitting just .224 as a team.