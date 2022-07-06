QUINCY — The Quincy Gems started the second half the same way they began the first half.
With a double-digit loss.
The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp started quickly and finished strong in an 11-1 Prospect League baseball win over Quincy.
The Gems, fresh off winning a first-half division title, were unable to generate much offense Wednesday night at QU Stadium.
Quincy dropped to 19-14 overall.
“It was awful,” Gems manager Brad Gyorkos said. “From start to finish, we just played really bad baseball. This is not acceptable. We need to be better than this.”
Quincy starter Bennett Stice, who had pitched superbly last week, started strong with a pair of shutout innings.
He retired six of the first seven batters he faced.
But Illinois Valley started clicking offensively, scoring three times in the third inning, twice in the fourth and twice in the fifth.
The Pistol Shrimp tacked on four more when Bobby Cavin belted a grand slam to left field in the seventh inning.
The Gems were limited to four hits.
“There are no excuses – we just need to play better,” Gyorkos said. “There was no energy at all.”
Quincy’s lone run came in the sixth inning.
Hayden Moore led off by ripping a double to center field. He eventually would score on a wild pitch.
The Gems will look to regroup when they face Springfield on Thursday at home.
“We need to get a good night’s sleep, flip the page and move forward,” Gyorkos said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.