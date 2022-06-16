QUINCY — After a two-run fourth to finally get the Gems on the scoreboard, a few ominous clouds rolled in near QU Stadium to prompt a lightning delay.
A bit over an hour later, Thursday night’s game got back underway, but Quincy couldn’t reignite its offense in a 7-2 loss to the LumberKings.
“I’m unhappy with (tonight’s game). Two more hits than us, they scored five more runs, 11 free bases is not going to win you a baseball game,” Gems manager Brad Gyorkos said. “We just got to bring more energy, got to do a better job at doing the little stuff really well.”
Quincy’s offense got the hits it needed throughout the game but struggled to bring runners around. The Gems went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base.
One crucial moment for the Gems came in the seventh where clean-up hitter Matthew Batts had the bases loaded with two outs. However, Batts struck out looking to end the Quincy threat.
“I think (we were) just trying too hard,” Gyorkos said. “I just need them to calm down and just play baseball. At the end of the day, we’re just playing baseball and I think they let situations blow up on them and it kind of gets out of control.”
Despite Thursday’s offensive struggles, Batts and Andrew Fay led the Gems in hitting with two hits apiece. Hayden Moore also got on twice via two walks.
The Gems’ defense had trouble fielding in the midweek bout as they recorded four errors. All of Quincy’s errors came before the fifth inning’s delay where Clinton scored five runs in the first three innings.
This included a throwing error that scored a run in the second for the LumberKings.
Clinton’s Jeremy Conforti was also a problem for Quincy pitching as the first baseman knocked in four runs, including a two-run homer in the third.
“I’m not that upset about the errors,” Gyorkos said. “It’s baseball. Our issue is when we keep making mistakes, we just kind of go away so we got to find a way to get past mistakes and move on and not let it snowball.”
The Gems will make the trip up to Iowa Friday night for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch against the Burlington Bees. Quincy will then make the trip right back to QU Stadium for its second-straight game against Burlington at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday.
