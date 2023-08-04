QUINCY -- Although the Gems had a rematch with Illinois Valley after a loss the previous night, Friday's game was played under much different circumstances.
The Pistol Shrimp put all pitchers in their lineup and used position players on the mound.
With the favorable conditions, the Gems came away with a 13-3 win over the Pistol Shrimp in the final regular season home game.
"I'm happy with the way the guys played regardless of (what Illinois Valley did)," said Gems head coach Brad Gyorkos. "Obviously, you want to win. It sucks that we didn't get more work in because we are trying to get ready for Sunday. Hopefully tomorrow we can have a normal day."
It was a big night for Gems third baseman Lucas Loos; who went 3-for-4 with three runs, a double, home run, three RBIs and a stolen base.
"You got a guy throwing 45 mph out there," Gyorkos said. "He's our best hitter, so he should have a good game and that's what he does. He's a really good hitter."
Gems left-handed pitcher Max Babich earned the win on the mound after going 4.1 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, allowing five hits and one walk.
"(Babich) threw well," Gyorkos said. "That's what he should do against people that don't hit. They hit nine pitchers today, so what are you supposed to do? He threw strikes, so he got his work in and got the job done."
Recent QND grad Tyler Dance pitched 1.2 innings in relief with two strikeouts and allowed four hits, no walks and three earned runs. Rick Snider pitched a scoreless inning in relief with two strikeouts.
Despite the advantage of having position players pitch, the Gems were held scoreless early.
"It just wasn't very competitive," Gyorkos said. "Our guys weren't really locked in from the get go."
Gems batter Luke Jessen broke a scoreless tie with a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning.
Quincy added three runs in the fourth, which was started with a single by Tristan Meny to drive in Loos. Joe Siervo then singled to left center to score Meny and Andrew Fay singled up the middle to score Siervo.
The Gems got another rally going in the fifth inning, with Meny singling in Loos and Siervo hitting a sac fly to score Jaison Andujar, giving the Gems a 6-0 lead.
The Pistol Shrimp got on the board in the sixth inning, scoring three runs to narrow Quincy's lead to 6-3.
Quincy exploded for four runs in the bottom half of the sixth, with an RBI single by Jimmy Koza and a three-run home run by Lucas Loos.
The Gems closed out the game in the bottom of the seventh, with Koza hitting a sac fly to score Jessen to give Quincy the run-rule win.
Quincy (31-25) will face Burlington (24-32) on the road in its final regular season game on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.
"Hopefully we see some good arms and it will be more competitive," Gyorkos said.
The Gems won the second half championship in the Great River Division, setting up a first round matchup against the LumberKings (33-24) on the road at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Quincy has went 18-10 in the second half after a slow start in the first half.
"The second half has been different because we score first a lot," Gyorkos said. "Our guys just never gave up, so I'm proud of the way we've performed because at the beginning of the year we weren't playing well."
