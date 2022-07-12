QUINCY — After giving Lucas Loos a game-tying free base by way of a hit-by-pitch, O’Fallon gave Quincy’s Zack Stewart the bases loaded with one out.
Big mistake.
The 6-2 infielder hit a two-RBI single to help put together a four-run fourth in the Gems’ 5-3 win over the Hoots Tuesday night at QU Stadium.
“I was down two strikes so I just tried to put the ball in play and get a run home and it happened to go through and got two in,” Stewart said.
Despite being outhit 9-6 by the Hoots, the Gems took advantage of opportunities given to them and put together some timely hits.
Loos later scored the inning’s fourth run from third on a passed ball. Loos also scored another unearned run in the first thanks to an error by O’Fallon catcher Noah Jouras.
“They kind of gave it to us for free there in (the fourth) so we didn’t do much, offensively, all day long but we had a big hit from (Stewart) and we had a really good day,” Gems manager Brad Gyorkos said. “I don’t really care how we win games, just as long as we keep winning.”
Despite a lackluster offense Tuesday, the Quincy defense stepped up in big moments to limit O’Fallon’s scoring. This included a clutch 4-6-3 double play in the second with runners on second and third to end the Hoots’ threat.
Outfielder Bennett Eltoft led the Gems in hitting as he went 2-for-3 at the plate and reached base a third time with a walk. Infielder Ethan Moore also recorded a pair of hits in his four at-bats.
Tuesday night’s win was also thanks in part to Quincy starter Bennett Stice. After O’Fallon’s two-run first, the Palmyra pitcher gave up no runs and just four hits in the rest of his outing. Not only did the righty perform well, he pitched for the long haul, going six innings on the bump.
With his performance, Stice earned his second win of the season.
“(Stice’s performance) was awesome,” Gyorkos said. “At first, we didn’t know how long we were going to get him for and he had a couple quick innings there so he did a really good job.”
Reliever Daniel Hargrave finished out the ballgame tossing four strikeouts and allowing just two hits in the final three innings, securing the save.
The Gems will return to QU Stadium Thursday night to face the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. With the win, Quincy will be seeking its fourth victory in five games.
“Gems are hot,” Stewart said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.