QUINCY — The Quincy Gems scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday, rallying to beat the Clinton LumberKings 4-3 as Dane Thomas delivered a two-run walk-off single.
After stranding two LumberKings in the top of the ninth, the Gems got their rally started in the bottom of the frame with Jackson Galloway’s single.
After a stolen base and a walk, Jayce Maag was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Clinton went to its bullpen, but reliever Logan Smith walked Trent Youngblood to force in Galloway. Thomas swung and missed at the first two pitches he saw and fouled off a 2-2 pitch before delivering a single that scored Ryan Hutchinson and Maag.
Jack Payne earned the victory in relief, striking out three and walking two in an inning of work.
The Gems were limited to five hits — all singles — and scored their only other run in the sixth inning on Matt Schark’s RBI single.