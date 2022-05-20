QUINCY -- The young guns took aim but it was a senior sharpshooter who made all the right moves to win the 2021 Men’s City Golf Championship by a comfortable three shots.
Scott Gilliland’s second City title was 30 years in the making but well worth the wait.
“Unexpected, that’s for sure,” Gilliland said Thursday evening, while tending to some watering at Cedar Crest Country Club on the city’s north side, where he serves on the club’s board of directors. “But, yes, a very good feeling.”
Gilliland will join a field of 75 that begins teeing off at 7 a.m. Saturday at Westview Golf Course.
Seven women will compete in a separate event at Westview, with both division winners to be crowned champion Sunday after 36 holes of stroke play.
The men will play from the blue tees at a total distance of approximately 6,500 yards; the women will tee from the red markers and play a course that measures about 5,000 yards.
Gilliland shot a 4-under-par 31 on the back nine of last year’s second round. He posted a 6-under-par 65 for a 36-hole, two-day total of 8-under 134.
He finished five strokes ahead of former City champions Adam Pfeiffer and Alex McCulla, who tied for second at 3-under 139.
Pfeiffer has eight titles to his credit (2009, ’12-14, ’17-18, ’20) while McCulla (2019) has one.
Gilliland, 52, who won the Quincy Senior Men’s title in 2020, knew he had some good fortune in winning his second Men’s City title.
“I caught a couple of good breaks, made some putts,” he said. “You know, that’s what it usually takes. Stay out of trouble, minimize your mistakes, make pars and birdies. Try to avoid that one hole – or two – that can take you out of it.”
Laci Novosel, who graduated this spring from Quincy High School, also will return to defend her Women’s title.
She won last year with a 36-hole score of 6-over-par 148, finishing ahead of Saya Geisendorfer (163) and Sophia Gold (171).
Gilliland will begin his title defense at 8:50 a.m. Saturday amid weather conditions that could possibly make things a bit more challenging for some players.
High temperatures for the weekend are likely to top out in the mid-60s.
“That (rain and cool weather) can work against an older guy like me, especially because my body doesn’t always respond like it used to 30 some years ago,” said Gilliland, who was a regular at Westview while working at the course during his college years. “But seriously, you have to play golf at a decent level to really have a chance.”
Quincy City Championship
Saturday and Sunday, Westview Golf Course, 2150 S. 36th St.
Tee times beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. (appx.) Sunday
36 hole stroke play
Defending Men’s champion: Scott Gilliland
Defending Women’s champion: Laci Novosel
