QUINCY — If there was anything remotely surprising about the All-Great Lakes Valley Conference baseball team’s balloting, it was there was only one unanimous first-team selection.
More shocking, it wasn’t Riley Martin.
The Quincy University senior right-hander was named the GLVC Pitcher of the Year and a first-team all-conference pick after setting single-game, single-season and career strikeout records while fashioning an 8-1 record with 119 strikeouts and a 3.05 earned run average in league play.
He struck out 11 or more batters in eight of his nine GLVC starts and broke the QU single-game record with 19 strikeouts in a 3-2 victory over No. 4 Illinois-Springfield to cap the regular season. He struck out 16 or more five times in league play.
Overall, Martin is 9-1 with 130 strikeouts and a 3.00 ERA heading into the GLVC Tournament.
He is the only the second Quincy hurler to be named the GLVC Pitcher of the Year, joining Brandon DeJaynes in 2003. Coincidentally, Martin broke DeJaynes’ single-season strikeout record last weekend.
The only unanimous first-team all-conference selection was GLVC Player of the Year Zion Pettigrew, the Illinois-Springfield junior third baseman who was the league’s most-feared hitter. Pettigrew hit .472 with a .554 slugging percentage, 15 home runs and 41 RBIs. Overall, 31 of his 51 hits went for extra bases.
Lewis right-hander Jake Karaba, who went 5-1 with a 2.76 ERA in league play, was named the GLVC Freshman of the year, while UIS’s Ryan Copeland was named the GLVC Coach of the Year after guiding the Prairie Stars to a 35-5 record and the GLVC Green Division championship.
Quincy had three others earn All-GLVC honors.
Junior third baseman Dayson Croes was a first-team selection after he hit .430 with eight home runs and 41 RBIs in league play. Meanwhile, senior catcher Jacob Kalusniak and redshirt freshman shortstop Gino D’Alessio were second-team selections.
Kalusniak hit .327 with 38 runs scored and 34 walks in conference play and was dominant defensively, with a .993 fielding percentage, just two errors committed and 12 runners caught stealing. D’Alessio had a .981 fielding percentage with two just errors, and he hit .360 with eight doubles.