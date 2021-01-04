QUINCY — Since the Great Lakes Valley Conference returned to competitive action in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, league commissioner Jim Naumovich has stressed the need for the league’s schools to be valued community partners.
The GLVC Council of Presidents reiterated that stance Monday.
The presidents decided to continue the policy of allowing only limited essential personnel to attend the league’s basketball games through the end of January. The council will review the policy again in February.
“Jim nicely summarized the position of every chancellor and president in the GLVC and certainly my position,” Quincy University President Dr. Brian McGee said. “This is one of those cases where there is a lot of anxiety about being good community members.
“We know there are parents and fans who are deeply disappointed on this front.”
Some of those parents took to social media to express their frustration and point out how at least one other NCAA Division II conference – the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association – is allowing fans to fill 25-percent capacity of gyms.
“They are looking at what other leagues are doing, and yes, the MIAA has created some space for parents at least to attend,” McGee said. “Boy, I would love to help our parents out. At the same time, there are leagues in other parts of the country where there is no competition right now.
“It’s a little hard for us to look at the examples of other leagues without looking at all of them. What it shows is there is a whole lot less consensus on how to do things safely. We think we have created a safe environment in the GLVC, and we are eager to create more space for students, parents and fans but as of today’s meeting we’re not there.”
Since the GLVC has member institutions in three different states dealing with different regional and statewide regulations, the idea of allowing each individual school set its own rules and regulations was broached without much backing.
“Then you have an equity problem across the league where some parents have access and some parents don’t,” McGee said. “That’s a tough one for chancellors and presidents.”
So is the idea of potentially taking away medical resources from those in need. According to McGee, as of Monday, there was 3 percent intensive care unit bed availability in Adams County.
“There is also the practical reality some of these schools, either because of their local situation with hospitals or policy makers or their states, are in a tough spot,” McGee said. “There’s a real reluctance to stretch any further. … There’s a lot of anxiety about saving the rest of the season for basketball, for volleyball and for all the sports.”