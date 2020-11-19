PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra football coach Kevin Miles had an odd goal to start this season.
It wasn’t to win a state championship, or to be undefeated, or win a conference title. It was simply to host a game.
“At the beginning of the year, we were wondering if we would even get a home game in,” Miles said of dealing with the threat of a cancellation because of the coronavirus pandemic. “The first two games were on the road and we weren’t even sure we would get a home game. Then we go into that first home game and at 3 o’clock we lose Macon and are thinking, ‘Holy crap. What are we going to do now?’”
With Macon in quarantine due to COVID-19 cases, it seemed the Panthers would have an unscheduled bye. That’s when Miles and Palmyra athletic director Brian Wosman hit the phones to salvage a game, and Hallsville answered the call.
The Indians agreed at the last minute to make the trip to Palmyra for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, and the Panthers debuted their new stadium behind the high school with a 51-16 victory.
“Here we are at Week 12 and we’re continuing to roll,” Miles said. “It’s a great thing.”
As fate would have it, Palmyra’s opponent in the Class 2 state quarterfinals is none other than Hallsville, which makes its second trip to Palmyra for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
Hallsville coach Justin Conyers won his seventh straight district crown with a 36-14 victory over North Callaway in the District 5 championship game, the last two coming with the Indians and five previously with Columbia Battle. The way Hallsville jumped at a chance to compete in Week 3 is all Miles needs to know.
“That says a lot about their program and what they do that they are willing to pick up a game on Friday night at 3 p.m., show up here at 7 p.m. and play a game,” Miles said. “It’s the same kind of things the schools in our conference would want to do.”
The Panthers (11-0) aren’t looking too much into how they handled the Indians (7-4) in Week 3.
“Teams change a lot in that span,” Palmyra senior lineman Weston King said. “We have to come into this game and play like that game never was played. We can go back and see where we had success, but they are going to change their things up. We just have to come out here and do what we do.”
In the first meeting, Palmyra held Hallsville to its lowest scoring output of the season while forcing eight turnovers, including five fumbles. The Indians’ two touchdowns came in the third quarter after Palmyra built a 33-0 lead, and they were the first two touchdowns the Panthers allowed after pitching five straight scoreless halves.
It’s a dominant stat line, but the context around the game matters.
“Hallsville is going to look at that as them having 20 minutes to prepare for a team, and I think for our kids it was a home opener and we were real excited, so there’s a lot of things going on that probably helped us,” Miles said. “They will definitely be a lot different team for us, and we will have to play the best game we have played all year to have a chance to win this one.”
Hallsville has found a new gear in the postseason, averaging 40 points in two district contests. Junior quarterback Tyger Cobb has been at the heart of the offensive awakening, throwing for 312 yards and rushing for 254 yards while accounting for seven touchdowns.
Cobb was 14 of 28 for 168 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting with Palmyra, but he also threw three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. Palmyra’s pass defense has been superb in the postseason, with the Panthers limiting opposing quarterbacks to just 223 total yards and a 35 percent completion percentage with five interceptions.
“We have to come out here with the mentality that they are a faceless opponent,” King said. “Give it our all, because at this time of the year it’s win or go home and you can’t leave anything out there on the field.”
Offensively, the Hallsville game was a bit of an anomaly for the Panthers but also a sign of things to come. Running back Ross Arch gained just 50 yards in the first two games of the season, but he broke out with 178 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Hallsville. Arch was buoyed by backfield mates Wade Begley and Peyton Timbrook, but both suffered Week 6 injuries that meant Arch had to handle the bulk of the carries moving forward.
He has responded with three 100-plus-yard outings in the last four games, including a 174-yard, two-touchdown affair against Monroe City in the District 6 finals.
“We definitely played a lot better offensive game than we had the week before or the week after, so I think we played pretty well that game,” Palmyra quarterback Brody Lehenbauer said of the victory against Hallsville.
Lehenbauer was still finding his footing at the helm of the offense in Week 3, but he has come on strong to end the season. In the last five games, he has thrown for 737 yards and 14 touchdowns, and in the postseason, he is 16-for-37 passing for 337 yards and five touchdowns.
And Lehenbauer will have more targets on Saturday with sophomore Hayes Miller returning to the lineup. Miller was injured in the regular season finale against Centralia and returned against Monroe City but only caught one pass for 18 yards on limited snaps. In the three final regular season contests, Miller amassed 523 total yards and seven touchdowns.
“When Hayes went down, I was a little bit nervous, but I knew our guys would step up,” Lehenbauer said. “We had already lost Peyton and Wade, but we stepped up fine, so I knew we’d come back fine off of it.
“Having Hayes back is just an absolute weapon.”
A victory sends the Panthers to the state semifinals for the first time since 2015. More importantly to the team, they would improve to 7-0 on their field and keep their new stadium unblemished.
“Being able to be here and play in this great facility and in this game is just awesome and something that we don’t take for granted because we really know how special it is,” King said.
They would like a chance to host a state semifinal as well, but the Panthers aren’t thinking that far ahead.
“Obviously we want to win big, but it’s one game at a time,” Arch said. “If we lose, we are done, and we don’t want to lose. We want to take it all the way.”
There’s never been a guaranteed next game this season. Palmyra has embraced that mentality, and it has the Panthers on the verge of the final four.
“Every week you don’t know what’s going on, who you’re going to play sometimes. We’ve had a couple of weeks where we’ve had to scramble and find a game and the kids have been pretty resilient in what they’ve done,” Miles said. “We’ve set goals all year long, and they have reached everything they’ve set so far. You can’t say enough about the things they’ve done. I am proud of them.
“This is another week we have goals we want to reach.”