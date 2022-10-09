Local and area teams finished strong Saturday during the second and final day of the Illinois state golf tournament.
Quincy High’s Saya Geisendorfer and Sophia Gold capped successful seasons with superb showings in the Class 2A girls’ competition at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth.
Gold shot a 73 Saturday to boost her to 21st in the overall standings. Geisendorfer recorded a 78 to tie for 25th.
Quincy Notre Dame senior Hana Knuffman finished strong, shooting a solid 77 to place 27th in the Class 1A girls’ field at Red Tail Run in Decatur.
QND freshman Beau Eftink capped a superb season by shooting a 76 on Saturday in the Class 2A boys’ competition.
He finished 30th overall at Illinois State’s Weibring Golf Club in Normal.
Notre Dame senior Zane Douglas finished 58th and Konnor Craven was 74th.
Liberty senior Blake Arnold tied for 13th in the Class 1A boys’ meet at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
Arnold carded a 79 on Saturday after opening with a 77 on Friday.
Illini West finished sixth in the team standings in Class 1A.
Charger senior Nolan Deitrich tied for 16th after shooting an impressive 74 on Saturday. Sophomore Nick Bruns tied for 25th after shooting back-to-back scores of 79.
