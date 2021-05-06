QUINCY — The last time Quincy High School wrestler Thomas Culp was on the mat in his hometown, he was celebrating a victory in the Class 3A regional semifinals and a state qualification in Blue Devil Gym on February 15, 2020.
Nearly a year and two months later, Culp finally had a chance to wrestle in front of the home crowd again when the Blue Devils hosted Galesburg in a Western Big Six Conference dual at the QHS gym on Thursday.
And, just like last time, it was Culp who had his hand raised after an 18-3 technical fall victory in the 195-pound match.
"It's been so long, over a year," Culp said. "I'm not used to this being in the summer and that extra time period of not being able to get your hand raised in your home gym, it feels great to finally get back."
It felt so good that Culp took the mat again after the dual was completed, bumping up to 220 to take on Galesburg's Jeremiah Morris. This time Culp earned the pin, turning Morris in the second period after building a 6-2 lead through the first period.
"It was weird, but considering we only get so many matches this year and it's my senior night and we only get so many home duals, I wanted to get in as many matches in front of my family and my home fans as I could," Culp said of wrestling after the dual was finished. "So the opportunity came and I bumped up the weight class after the dual and got it done.
"Getting my hand raised twice in one day, it was awesome."
That dedication to wrestling, even in a season when he won't have a chance to compete for a state title, is what makes Blue Devils coach Phil Neally so grateful to have Culp around for a final run.
"I'm just proud of Thomas' effort and his mindset," Neally said. "Everybody has been through a lot, but as a student-athlete, it's a different time right now for him to embrace what we have in our room and keep on going for his goals."
Culp's first win gave the Blue Devils an 11-3 lead, but a pin at 220 for the Silver Streaks and a string of open forfeits allowed Galesburg to build a 27-14 advantage. QHS would have to be perfect in the final four matches to pull out its first dual victory of the season, and that's just what the Blue Devils did.
Eric McClelland started the run with a 20-4 technical fall victory at 138, then Brayden Oenning earned a 5-3 decision victory at 145 and Owen Uppinghouse picked up a 15-2 major decision at 152 to pull the Blue Devils within 27-26. Kayden Garrett closed out the dual with a second period pin at 160 to secure a 32-27 victory for QHS.
"This was the best dual of the year, since it was our only win on the year," said Culp, who spent more energy cheering on his teammates than dispatching his opponents. "It was a great comeback, considering we didn't have a couple of people here today."
Without a state championship to work towards this season, helping the younger Blue Devils develop and keeping in shape for college recruiting are the main motivations for Culp in this shortened and delayed season.
"It's great to go out there and see all my freshman and sophomore teammates going, 'Wow, he's working really hard,'" Culp said. "There really isn't a state series, officially, so I've been looking more towards college and staying in shape for recruitment and other tournaments I can go to over the summer nationally. It's not as much of a, 'I want to be the best in the state,' It's more of a, 'I want to be the best in the nation,' at this point."
And if that means stepping onto the mat twice every chance he gets, Neally is willing to let Culp go as many times as he wants.
"With the way the season is set up, you can only have so many duals and you can't go wrestle here or there, so everybody is just trying to give the kids as much as they can and make the most of it," Neally said.