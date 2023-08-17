2023 BG softball.JPG

The 2023 Bowling Green softball team. Front row left to right: Emma Niemeyer, Avery Gamm, Lily Bowen, Megan Graver and Delaney Feldmann. Middle row: Lucy Korte, Alli Hustedde, Reagan Grote, Sadie Barnes, Karli Dean, Lillian Byram, Olivia Dawson and Ashton Schultz. Back row: Elyzabeth Icke, Reagan Jennings, Sara Reid, Miley Thompson, Sydney Charlton, Lyla Kent, Brooke Hickerson and Haiden Chandler. Not pictured: Clara Bailey and Lydia Niemeyer.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- A talented group of softball players are looking to cement their name in Bowling Green history.

Bowling Green overcame a slow start to finish 24-10 and in third place in Class 3, narrowly missing out on the state championship game.

