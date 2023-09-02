GREENFIELD, Ill. -- It was not the night Unity-Payson was looking for as the Mustangs were hoping to even up their record.
Instead, Unity-Payson fell to Greenfield/Northwestern 42-7 in Week 2's road game.
Mustangs quarterback Sawyer Allen had 11 carries for 93 yards and the team's lone touchdown. He went 7-for-23 passing for 79 yards and two interceptions.
Cody Shaffer was the Mustangs leading receiver after catching five passes for 27 yards.
Running back Austin Janssen had eight carries for 27 yards.
Unity-Payson (0-2) will host Brown County (0-2) in its next game at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Both teams go into Week 3's matchup having lost Winchester West Central, with the Mustangs falling 28-15 in Week 1 and the Hornets falling 30-20 in Week 2.
