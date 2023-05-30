QUINCY – The Hawks (47-11) historic 2023 baseball season came to end over the weekend after they dropped their second game of the NCAA Division II Midwest Super Regional to the University of Indianapolis Greyhounds (39-19) at QU stadium.

The Hawks loss 5-2 on Saturday in nine innings after falling to UIndy 4-3 a day before also in nine innings.

