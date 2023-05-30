QUINCY – The Hawks (47-11) historic 2023 baseball season came to end over the weekend after they dropped their second game of the NCAA Division II Midwest Super Regional to the University of Indianapolis Greyhounds (39-19) at QU stadium.
The Hawks loss 5-2 on Saturday in nine innings after falling to UIndy 4-3 a day before also in nine innings.
After Gino D’Alessio and Lance Logsdon both lined out followed up by a strikeout by Luke Napleton in the top of the first, Joe Huffman was able to get the scoring started with a double to right center scoring Dustin Dupont in the top of the second.
QU would hold their tight 1-0 lead through the rest of the second until the bottom of the fifth where UIndy would began to make their push offensively.
The Greyhounds would get a fly out followed by two ground outs to hold QU at one run and in the bottom of the fifth would get an RBI single scoring two players to take their first lead of the afternoon 2-1.
Dupont would hit a solo homer in the top of the sixth to knot the Super Regional up at 2-2 entering the final three innings.
That would be the final run of the season for QU as UIndy would have key hits in the bottom of the seventh that would make things difficult for the Hawks to keep their season alive.
The Greyhounds would have a two-run seventh inning after getting a double RBI followed by an RBI walk to retake the lead for good up 4-2 headed into the eighth.
QU would get two on base, Nolan Wosman and Dupont after both got walked but Joe Huffman who put them on the board early on, would hit a flyout to center field, their third and final out of the inning.
UIndy would put one final run on the board in the bottom of the eighth, a double RBI to seal the 5-2 postseason victory and move on to the DII baseball championship bracket eliminating QU.
Huffman would finish the day going 1-for-4 at the plate with a double and one RBI.
Dupont went 1-for-2 with a home run, one RBI, two runs and two walks.
Logsdon went 1-for-4 with one walk.
Austin Simpson went 1-for-4.
Brock Boynton went 1-for-4.
Left-handed pitcher Griffin Kirn pitched for 6.1 innings, allowing six hits, four runs, four earned runs, one walk and five strikeouts.
In relief right-handed pitcher Chase Gockel pitched for 1.2 innings, allowing one hit, one run, one earned run, two walks and four strikeouts.
The Hawks great season comes to a disappointing end but the team achieved some historical milestones to look back on. QU tied the NCAA DII record this year with Dupont’s home run being their 131st of the season. The record tied West Georgia in 1998 for the most home runs hit in a DII season.
In just head coach Matt Schissel’s second year at the helm, the 2023 Hawk’s 47 wins were the most wins in program history as teams struggled containing their home run derby type offense all year. The team also won their fifth GLVC title.
QU capped off the season going 29-3 at QU stadium, 14-7 on the road and 27-5 in the conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.