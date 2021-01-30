INDIANAPOLIS — The early-week notice Southern Indiana had to postpone Thursday night’s Great Lakes Valley Conference game because of coronavirus protocols gave the Quincy University men’s basketball team extra time to focus solely on Saturday’s road trip.
Maybe it was too much time to concentrate on Indianapolis.
A lackluster defensive effort in the first half and a lack of toughness in the face of defensive pressure in the second half cost the Hawks the chance at a rare sweep as the Greyhounds grinded out an 86-78 victory at Nicoson Hall.
“We looked like we were the team that played on Thursday and they had all week to prepare,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “We talked about level of toughness, physicality in the paint, being able to guard the bounce 1-on-1 and we didn’t execute it.”
It spoiled a prime opportunity.
Quincy (4-10) has never beaten Indianapolis twice in the same season since they began their series in 1995-96, but after the 83-73 victory on January 3, the Hawks had a chance for the sweep. Trimming an 18-point deficit to five at halftime created necessary momentum.
Down 44-26 with less than five minutes to play in the first half, freshman Paul Zilinskas buried a 3-pointer to kickstart a 19-6 run to close the half. The Hawks made five 3-pointers in the stretch and were 9 of 18 from 3-point range in the first half, allowing them to trail only 50-45.
At the start of the second half, the Greyhounds increased their defensive pressure and began double-teaming ballhandlers at the top of the key and on the wings. It resulted in the Hawks going 3 of 15 from 3-point range in the second half and committing seven turnovers.
“We didn’t change our energy,” Hellenthal said. “I’m incredibly disappointed in our second-half mindset. It didn’t change from the first half when we weren’t playing well.”
No matter how close the Hawks drew, the Greyhounds (5-8) always had an answer, which included going 19 of 23 from the free-throw line.
Cory Miller Jr., the Unity product and former John Wood Community College All-American, led Indianapolis with 21 points, while going 7 of 7 from the line. He added four rebounds and three assists.
Charles Callier led Quincy with 22 points, while Zilinskas had 14 points and Silas Crisler had 12 points and eight rebounds. Senior forward Tanner Stuckman, the team’s leading scorer at 19.5 points per game, was held scoreless in 31 minutes.
“I’m incredibly disappointed in the lack of toughness and the lack of physicality in a game we’ve been looking forward to all year,” Hellenthal said. “Right now, we’re not mature enough and tough enough to win a game like that. They got every 50-50 ball and they got every loose rebound. It’s just disappointing.”