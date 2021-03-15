QUINCY — The wrap-yourself-in-a-blanket weather greeting the Quincy High School and Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer players Monday was reminiscent of traditional postseason conditions rather than being the second game out of the gate.
The efficiency of the Raiders’ attack had a late season feel, too.
QND converted off two free kicks, a penalty kick, a corner kick and an abundance of aggressive play in the midfield, all while holding QHS without a shot on goal for the first 60 minutes of the Raiders’ 6-0 victory at Advance Physical Therapy Field in the first of their two meetings in this shortened spring season.
“I thought we were really composed on the ball,” QND senior center back Gabe Whittaker said after the Raiders matched their top single-game scoring output in the city series history. “We took care of business going forward and didn’t panic in the back.”
It helped to snare the lead 10 minutes into the game.
“We knew they were going to come out firing, so we had to bring the same intensity back,” said QND senior midfielder Seth Anderson, who scored off a free kick with just 9:52 elapsed. “Basically, we had to go and score some goals on them.”
As those goals mounted against the Blue Devils, the reality of what was taking place did, too.
“They’re disappointed and heartbroken,” QHS coach Ron Bridal said. “That’s never the way you want to walk off after a Quincy Notre Dame-Quincy High School game. Dejected. Heartbroken. The good news I reminded them is it’s the first game of two. We have the opportunity to pick ourselves up.
“We will grow over the next several weeks, and we’ll have the opportunity to face them again.”
The rematch is set for April 5 at Flinn Stadium, and the biggest challenge facing QHS (0-2) will be how to slow Anderson.
The Saint Louis University recruit became the second QND player in the last three seasons to score four goals in a crosstown rivalry game, getting the hat trick by halftime and scoring early in the second half after Ben Frericks won a physical battle in the midfield and saw the ball pop to Anderson.
Anderson now has seven career goals against QHS.
“Seth was unstoppable tonight,” Bridal said. “He’s a special talent. As an opposing coach, it’s one where it’s terrible to play against but also fun to see how good he is and what he’s capable of doing.”
Anderson has 11 goals in the first three games this season and is having to get creative with his goal celebrations.
After driving home a free kick from 35 yards out for the first goal, Anderson ran toward the QND student section. Then, about eight minutes later, Anderson ran onto a long ball and drove a hard, low shot inside the right post for a 2-0 advantage.
Again, he ran toward the QND student section and did “the Griddy” with his younger brother, Tanner. The dance was made popular in the NFL by Vikings rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
“I had to pull it out of the bag and celebrate such a good goal,” Anderson said.
The next two celebrations weren’t quite as dramatic.
With less than seven minutes remaining in the first half, Anderson buried a free kick from 30 yards out. It was one of three goals off set pieces as 14 of the last 25 goals scored by QND in the city series have been scored on direct kicks or restarts.
“When I step up to those, I think about all the times I’ve been at QND practicing and trying to hit those free kicks and picking my spot out where I want to go,” Anderson said. “When game time comes, you just have to trust your shot and you have to know all those hours practicing will pay off.”
Anderson’s younger brother, Tanner, scored the other two goals for QND, converting a penalty kick after getting taken down from behind in the box and finishing the scoring by curling in a corner kick from the left corner.
“Before the game, we talked about winning 1-on-1 battles with the kids,” Bridal said. “I was disappointed we didn’t win enough 1-on-1 battles defensively. When we had the opportunity on the attack, we didn’t win them there either.”