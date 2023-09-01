2023 Hannibal XC.jpg

The 2023 Hannibal cross country team. Front row left to right: Piper Berhorst, Riah Wigfall, Mikayla Harsell, Matti Harvey, Jocelyn Dorsey, Ava Bonvillian, Kendall Kurz, Grace Munger and Sydney Coniglio. Middle row: Kellen Howard, Daniel Kibbler, Rhett Hayes, Camden Gheens, Zach Locke, Landen Begley, Alejandro Gonzalez and Jacob Pendergrass. Back row: Jace Miller, Sam Schisler, Gage Akright, Jonas Thompson, Tanner Allen, David Munger, Josh Jaworski and David Lightle. Not pictured: Jordan Puterbaugh

 Contributed Photo

HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Turnout and enthusiasm is up for Hannibal cross country, who are getting in the swing of things after a 3K race at Gans Creek last Saturday.

The Pirates have 16 runners on the boys side and 10 runners on the girls side with 26 overall, which is nine more than last season.

