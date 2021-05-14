QUINCY — Andrew Vonderheide might dispute this, but his younger brother Caleb is confident who the victor would be if they stepped onto a tennis court opposite each other.
“Right now, I could beat him because he doesn’t play anymore,” Caleb said with a smile.
But what if the Andrew of 2017, who reached the Class 2A state tournament as part of a Quincy High School doubles team, faced off with the Caleb of today, who is 11-1 in singles and considered a sectional championship contender?
Would the outcome be decisive?
“Prime vs. prime, it would be close,” Caleb said. “It would be very close.”
A growth spurt which has allowed the younger brother to go from standing 6-foot as a sophomore to 6-foot-3 or even 6-4 now as a senior could be the difference.
Added leverage and power has accompanied the added length and it has made QHS’s top singles player virtually unbeatable. He won last weekend’s Moline Invitational without dropping a set, including beating the Maroons’ Ankit Rajvanshi 6-1, 6-1 in the championship.
The success has put Vonderheide on the path to a potential state tournament berth.
“That’s the ultimate goal,” he said.
It’s so he can avoid allowing his older brother to have bragging rights.
“He’s always on me about getting there,” Vonderheide said, smiling because he knows the ribbing is all in good fun. “I’ve got to make it. … I have to share that with him. I can’t let him hold that against me for the rest of my life that he got there and I didn’t.”
The beauty of their relationship is Andrew introduced Caleb to the sport.
“I was in seventh grade or so and he was like, ‘Come out and hit with me. I need someone to hit with,’” Vonderheide said. “Just out here hitting with him as much as possible, I started to learn to play like he did. I found out that I liked it, and it’s what I want to continue to do.
“I just try to follow in his footsteps and do even better.”
For that to be possible, he needed to enhance his game to correlate to his size.
That meant becoming more efficient attacking after his serve.
“I think he always wanted to play aggressive tennis,” QHS coach Mike Terry said. “I think that’s what he enjoys doing. I think he likes to attack. So his growth spurt made him much more able to do that. It made him feel like he could do it.
“Other players can say someone’s height or weight doesn’t bother you, but it’s not true. A player with long reach who has an excellent serve and follows it in when they get the opportunity is tough to beat. They just seem kind of overwhelming at times.”
Vonderheide wants to play that way.
“I’ve been trying to serve and volley a lot more,” Vonderheide said. “It’s something I’ve been working on. I’ve been trying to serve down the ‘T’ and come up and volley. It’s what I’m working on right now.
“I have to get that first volley in and make sure I’m there for the second one so I can just put it away. It will come as I keep practicing it.”
He’s not as consistent with it as he would like, but he will be relentless in pursuit of such consistency.
“If you’re not going to put in the work, you can’t expect good outcomes,” Vonderheide said. “You have to put in the work if you want to win.”
His work ethic is rubbing off a young, talented corps of Blue Devils.
“They all want to hit and they all want to stay out on the court,” Terry said. “Caleb is very much a part of that. If somebody wants to stay after practice and hit, he does it. Not because I tell him to, but because he wants to. That is a great leader.
“He doesn’t have to say anything. He does what Caleb does and everyone sees it.”
They appreciate it because it’s authentic.
“You have to stay humble,” Vonderheide said. “Anything can happen any given day, so you just have to keep working to achieve your goals.”