GLENVIEW, Ill. — His score and his leaderboard position aren’t nearly as important to Luke Guthrie as getting to play Saturday is.
Come Sunday, if the Quincy native finds himself in contention on the Korn Ferry Tour, that might change. For now, simply playing weekend golf is a high unlike anything he’s felt in a while.
Guthrie shot his second consecutive round of 1-under 70 Friday at the Glen Club and sits tied for 12th in the Evans Scholars Invitational. It is his first made cut this season and snaps a streak of 23 straight missed cuts, dating back more than a year.
“It feels amazing,” Guthrie told the Korn Ferry Tour PR staff after the second round. “It feels amazing to be able to tee it up tomorrow.”
Guthrie last made a cut at the LECOM Suncoast Classic in February 2020 when he finished tied for 32nd.
Guthrie made the cut in four of the first five events in 2020 with one top-10 finish. He missed the cut at the El Bosque Mexico Championship the first weekend of March 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hit and the tour shut down for more than three months.
He hadn’t made a cut since.
“It’s been by far the most difficult time in golf, the least amount of fun in golf I’ve had in my whole life,” Guthrie said. “It’s been tough.”
A solid opening round Thursday in which he had two birdies and one bogey and overcame struggles off the tee put him in shape to make the cut. The second round proved to be a little more topsy turvy as he had an eagle and three birdies to offset two bogeys and a double bogey.
Starting on the back nine Friday, he was 2-over after his first nine, but he eagled the par-5 first hole and played the final nine holes in 3-under. He kept the ball in play considerably better, with a second-round driving accuracy of 71.4 percent compared to 35.7 percent in the first round.
In the end, he finds himself three shots out of the top five and waiting around for a Saturday tee time.
That’s why he walked away Friday with a smile.