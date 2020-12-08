MONROE CITY, Mo. — Panthers senior forward Abe Haerr made his presence known during Tuesday’s first round match of the Monroe City Tournament between the No. 2 seed Palmyra boys basketball team and seventh-seeded Mark Twain.
Haerr put up 20 points in a 61-24 victory for the Panthers, making significant contributions on defense and rebounding along the way.
“(Haerr) is a factor on both ends,” Palmyra coach Ryan Wood said. “We haven’t asked him in the past to be a real strong scorer for us, but he is obviously going to have to do that as a senior. Right now, he is stepping up and doing what he needs to do.”
Palmyra (2-0) set the tone early defensively and took a 14-5 lead after one quarter of play.
The Panthers put more distance between them and the Tigers in the second quarter to lead 31-9 heading into halftime, with Haerr scoring 12 of his 20 points in the first half.
Mark Twain struggled against a tough Palmyra defense, converting on just 2 of 14 shots in the first half.
“I think (Mark Twain) just struggled to defend us with our size and physicality,” Wood said. “We did some good things defensively at times. We made it difficult for them to run their offense.”
Sophomore Lakoda Preston led the Tigers (1-1) with seven points, scoring six of them in the first half. Sophomores Lukas McLeod and Conner Eckler both scored five points, mostly coming in the second half.
Bear Bock joined Haerr in double figures with 14 points, while Adam Goodwin scored nine fourth quarter points for the Panthers off the bench.
“We had some good minutes tonight from Bear Bock and Ben Stice,” Wood said. “Adam Goodwin came in late and had four buckets, which is always nice to have. Bear is a freshman and he is going to continue to get better and better with each game.”
Mark Twain will play sixth-seeded South Shelby in the consolation bracket on Thursday at 5 p.m., while Palmyra moves on to face Van-Far in the semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Wood said before Thursday, his team still has plenty of work to do.
“I don’t think we did a real good job of running our offense tonight,” Wood said. “We got dribble happy and we just didn’t have the kind of game that we normally have.”