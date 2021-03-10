DECATUR, Ill. — There is a unique debt of gratitude Logan Hagerbaumer owes to the junior high baseball coaches who told him he wasn’t good enough.
“It’s one of the funniest stories I have,” Hagerbaumer said. “I couldn’t make the baseball team, so I dedicated myself to wrestling.”
Success there wasn’t easy either.
“I never won a match my freshman year of high school,” said Hagerbaumer, the former Quincy High School grappler now ranked second in the nation at NCAA Division III as a 197-pound senior at Millikin University. “I didn’t get a varsity letter my freshman year. I never made a state tournament in high school either.
“Now, I’m getting ready to compete in my fourth national tournament. The friends I have now are because of wrestling. It’s just my life. Where I’m at and where it’s going to take me is all because of this sport. I can’t be more thankful for what this sport of wrestling has done for me.”
It’s enhanced his focus on giving back.
As a senior at QHS in 2015, Hagerbaumer captured a Class 3A regional championship, won his first 28 matches along with a Quincy Invitational championship and showcased how much drive and determination matter. He also talked then about becoming a coach at some level.
Those plans haven’t changed. He will graduate from Millikin following the fall semester with a bachelor’s degree in sports management with every intention to remain involved with wrestling.
“I don’t know exactly what lies ahead,” said Hagerbaumer, who has the option of retaining another year of eligibility because of the impact the coronavirus pandemic had on this season. “I’ll still be in the (wrestling) room, whether I’m competing or not. Once I leave Millikin, the next place I call home I want to find the nearest college or high school or youth program and just give back.
“Wrestling is my life. I can’t be without it.”
That truly hit home last season when Hagerbaumer and his teammates had the D-III national championships canceled a day before the tournament began.
“It was definitely heartbreak,” Hagerbaumer said. “I was within 12 hours of weighing in and stepping on the scale and competing in my first Division III national tournament. Since it was canceled, I kept believing in the plan.”
The NCAA had other plans. In early February, it canceled the D-III championships for a second year in a row because of low participation numbers, but it will hold national tournaments for Division I and II wrestlers.
“I was heartbroken again,” Hagerbaumer said. “I felt robbed again.”
The National Wrestling Coaches Association wouldn’t let that happen. The group decided to hold its own national tournament, taking place Friday and Saturday at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. Millikin will be represented by 10 wrestlers, including Hagerbaumer, who is 9-0 this season and looking to repeat as an All-American.
“I couldn’t be more happy they are stepping up and hosting this,” Hagerbaumer said.
Someone with the dedication he’s shown deserves it.
Hagerbaumer works for UPS, along with taking classes and wrestling. It means a daily 3 a.m. wake-up call so he can handle his responsibilities at UPS before heading to campus. Training takes place in the afternoon and into the early evening, and by 7:30 or 8 p.m., he’s in bed to ensure he’s rested before the early-morning alarm.
The ability to compartmentalize and stay on task serves him well on the mat, too.
He’ll take that with him to the national scene.
“I’m believing in myself and everything I’ve been through, what I’ve done, the training I do every day and the mentality I’ve kept ever since last year’s national tournament was canceled,” Hagerbaumer said. “I’ve very confident in myself. When my feet touch the mat and we shake hands, I plan to do what I do best.
“That’s wrestle tough for seven minutes. When I do that, I don’t think anybody can beat me on the mat. I just have to stay strong, be mean and just do what I do and what I have all my life. I don’t think anything can hold me back.”
If nothing does and this is indeed his final collegiate appearance, he hopes the next generation of grapplers can find inspiration in his climb.
“There’s nothing more that I want than to see younger people involved in the sport of wrestling and taking advantage of it,” Hagerbaumer said. “The fact I never went to a state tournament in high school but qualified for four national tournaments in college, I want that to be motivation for someone who may be going down the same road I had been.”
The character and humility he developed came from trying times and triumphs inside that wrestling room.
“Wrestling is my life,” Hagerbaumer said. “I am where I am today because of wrestling.”