QUINCY — Jake Hoyt doesn’t believe a Grant Hyer-esque mustache would properly accentuate his boyish charms.
“I don’t know if anyone can grow one quite as well as he can,” Hoyt said.
Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball coach Kevin Meyer doesn’t suggest his sophomore point guard nor any of his teammates try to replicate Hyer’s look.
“No,” Meyer said. “Firm no.”
The way Hyer has played, Meyer won’t ask him to change.
The floppy-haired senior guard with the mustache hiding behind his mask proved yet again Saturday afternoon he can dominate a game at both ends of the floor. Spearheading a defensive effort that forced Pittsfield to commit 22 turnovers, Hyer nearly outscored the Saukees by himself as he finished with 28 points in the 68-29 victory at the Pit.
It is the Raiders’ sixth straight victory, five of which Hyer has scored in double figures.
“I think it’s the upper lip, the mustache,” Hyer said laughing. “That’s what is doing it.”
He has no plans to shave the mustache or cut the hair, despite the pleadings of his coach.
“Coach Meyer would tell you he doesn’t share my opinion on it,” Hyer said. “He’s not a fan of either.”
As long as Hyer continues to be a force, no one can complain.
His three-point play with 2:12 remaining in the first quarter gave the Raiders a 9-8 lead they would never relinquish. Hyer scored on three straight possessions as QND went ahead by six points at the end of the first quarter, and he closed the second quarter by scoring the Raiders’ final 10 points.
Another Hyer three-point play with 1.3 seconds remaining in the first half answered a 3-pointer by the Saukees’ Cade Tomhave moment earlier and gave QND a 34-17 halftime edge.
“Our class and kids around right now don’t realize what the QND-Pittsfield rivalry used to be,” Hyer said. “Coach Meyer was talking about it all week. He wanted us to play for the people who played in this rivalry. We had to come out aggressive and play harder.”
It translated into the best defensive effort of the season.
Pittsfield committed nine turnovers in the first half and went nearly nine minutes between field goals, but the worst was to come. The Saukees scored just seven points in the third quarter, making 3 of 4 field goals with Tomhave hitting the first one before picking up his fourth foul with 6:21 to play in the quarter.
They turned the ball over five times after and seven times total in the quarter. By then, the Raiders (9-2) were ahead 49-24 and a running clock over the final six minutes finished things off.
“We had to pick up the intensity,” Hoyt said. “We’ve been able to play defense like that all year only if we have the intensity, too. Once one person gets going, the team follows and it just keeps going and keeps going.”
Meyer called it the most complete defensive effort he’s seen.
“They stayed locked in today,” Meyer said. “It was the old UNLV ameoba defense of five guys moving as the ball moved. They were always in gaps. Again, it was complete. Incredibly complete.”
It created easy opportunities offensively.
The Raiders shot 46.5 percent from the field through three quarters with 32 of their 49 points coming in the paint and 18 points scored in transition.
“I thought we played every aggressive,” Hyer said. “It was our pressure forcing their turnovers. Our man-to-man full-court press frustrated them. It was all of us working as a unit. Even if we didn’t get that first trap, the second trap or the third one was there.
“That led to so many transition points.”
The Raiders were able to play ultra-aggressive because of the trust they showed in each other.
“You have to keep close to your man and trust your teammates behind you,” Hoyt said. “If you get beat, you get beat, but your teammates come back and help you there.”
And they all know Hyer has been as good as anyone at finishing. His 28-point effort was his second highest of the season and the fifth time he’s scored 20 or more points. Overall, he’s averaging 18.8 points, and his consistency has given his teammates confidence.
“It helps knowing he will score,” Hoyt said.
He does so much more.
“He was really good defensively, which turned into offense for us,” Meyer said. “Going back, I don’t remember guys from our side of this rivalry having that kind of performance. He was dynamic.”
So there’s no reason to change anything, especially the mustache and the hair.
“I’m somebody else without it,” Hyer said.