Avery Scott has run the Quincy Grand Prix of Karting multiple times since its rebirth in 2018 – but this one presented its challenges on Sunday at South Park.
On lap two of the Briggs Heavy race, Scott’s kart flipped, prompting a red flag as the driver received medical attention in an ambulance.
Just hours later, Scott was back on the track for the Grand Prix’s final race.
“That was absolutely gutsy, just so gutsy,” Terry Treader, the president of the Quincy Grand Prix said. “They say when you get kicked off the horse, get back on and ride it and she did.”
While the crash left Scott with a few bruises and a headache, the Quincy native said it still wasn’t an excuse for her not to run in the Pro Briggs race.
“(My brother, father and I have) always raced that race,” Scott said. “If you get a chance to win money, why not race it?”
Scott ultimately finished the race in 13th, but performance early in the day with a fourth-place finish in the Briggs Medium and sixth in the Margay Ignite.
While Scott had one of the most fearless performances Sunday, her brother Riley had one of the clutchest. After coming close to winning a few races, Riley took home a Gussie in the Pro Briggs class in a race that saw many lead changes.
The 19-year-old found himself in a battle for first during the race’s last lap with veteran racers like Jeff Dolian and Tony Neilson. After he found himself in the lead pack, Reilly just waited it out.
“Eventually, there was a gap and I shot it and it worked out,” Riley Scott said. “That’s how racing is, anybody can win it,”
And while Dolian finished third in the Pro Briggs class, he will not go home to Dallas, Texas empty-handed.
Dolian finished first in the Margay Ignite and the Ignite Heavy, giving the driver two Gussies to bring his all-time total to six.
Dolian said Sunday’s championship wins were about putting himself in the right position at the right time and making adjustments after coming home winless in 2021.
“All year, I’ve been thinking about what do I need to change, what do I need to adjust, so this year we came back with a couple of changes to the clutch, couple of changes to the gear and everything just felt great,” Dolian said.
Neilson and Phil Smith also went home with a pair of Gussies. Neilson won in the Briggs Heavy and the Ignite Masters while Smith captured wins in the Pro Shifter 125 and the Pro Shifter Open.
While most of this weekend’s classes were competitive, the Pro FK-100 class was dominated by Ethan Arndt. The 18-year-old from Salado, Texas won the class’ pole, sprint and race over the course of the weekend.
“It was amazing for me,” Arndt said. “I know I struggled in the other classes but in this class, it clicked.”
Other Gussie winners include Adam Klingele in the Briggs Medium, Donald Newman in the Briggs Legends, Christian Miles in the Vintage, Keith Scharf in the Ignite Legends and Matt Krechel in the Briggs Masters.
Now as this year’s Quincy Grand Prix has drawn to a close, many drivers like Dolian already look forward to next year’s race.
“I wouldn’t miss the park for anything,” Dolian said. “I’m here every year and I’ll be here next year.”
