HANNIBAL — For the second straight season, Hannibal defeated Warrenton to advance to the Class 4 State Volleyball Tournament.
It was not easy, with the Lady Pirates defeating the Lady Warriors 3-1 (25-14, 26-24, 25-27, 25-22) in a back-and-forth Class 4 District 8 championship game on Monday at Korf Gymnasium.
“It feels really good,” said Hannibal senior outside hitter Bella Falconer about winning the district title. “Especially since we played the same team last year and beat them two years in a row now.”
Hannibal looked like they were on their way to sewing up the district title after defeating Warrenton 25-14 in the first set.
The only downside of the first set was that Hannibal had four missed serves, a issue that Phillips was able to get the team to correct as the game went on.
“The rest of the game, we served pretty aggressively and that was one thing we talked about in practice,” Phillips said. “We knew we had to be good servers because taking serve receive from (Warrenton) was going to be a challenge. We knew that coming in after just watching them on Saturday. They were able to adjust to (Warrenton senior outside hitter Olivia Morgan), who’s a great server.”
However, the second set was much tougher with Hannibal down by five points at one point before Lady Pirates head coach Megan Phillips called a timeout.
“In timeout, I said you guys have to want it,” Phillips said. “We can’t let balls hit the floor because we had quite a few balls hit the floor that set. I told them we have to adjust to what they are doing and play our ball.”
The third set was just as close with neither team able to get a big lead on the other. The Lady Warriors were able to stave off elimination by coming through with a 27-25 win to force a fourth set.
“In that third set, we started playing a little flat and they came back on us,” Phillips said. “The timeout between sets, we talked about how we need to take care of the ball on the net and make sure that we are doing our job.”
Hannibal found itself down 19-17 in the fourth set, but was able to rally for a three-point win to close out the game.
Falconer had 19 kills and 29 digs. Junior outside hitter Kate Maune had 13 kills, nine digs and one block.
Lady Pirates junior setter Nora Hark had four kills, nine digs and 12 set assists. Sophomore setter Ashlyn Hess had 21 set assists, seven digs and one ace.
Hannibal senior outside hitter Kendel Locke and sophomore middle hitter Courtney Locke both had four blocks. Sophomore libero Annie Wagner had 23 digs and junior middle hitter Kennedy Fitzgerald had three kills.
“Bella and Kate combined where just kind of our powerhouses on the outside, for sure,” Phillips said. “Our blocking at the net was pretty phenomenal too.”
Hannibal (19-8-4) will play the winner of Tuesday’s Class 4 District 7 title game between St. Charles and Lutheran St. Charles in the Class 4 State Sectionals on Thursday night, with the Class 4 District 7 winner hosting the game.
“We will regroup this week,” Phillips said. “We will practice Tuesday and Wednesday and watch film both nights. Just kind of go from there.”
