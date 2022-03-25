BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- It was a race against the wind as much as it was against other schools for Hannibal and Mark Twain at the Bowling Green Open on Friday.
"Some of the performances weren't the greatest, but that's all the way across the board," said Hannibal track coach Jeff Gschwender. "It was cold and windy. Today was just one of those days you come out and compete against the other kids. The times are the times."
Pirates sophomore Aneyas Williams came away with wins in the boys 100 and 200-meter dashes.
Hannibal finished 1-2-3 in the boys 200-meter dash, with juniors Sheldon Bergheger and Haden Robertson finishing second and third. Bergheger also finished second in the 100-meter dash.
"That's a fun one to watch," Gschwender said. "Those kids love competing against each other and they know what kind of speed we have as a team. For the conditions, I was happy with their times."
Robertson also came away with a win in the boys long jump.
Tigers senior Will Owen won the boys 800-meter run and Hannibal junior Eli Hess placed fourth.
"Will Owen showed why he's a state runner for the 800," said Mark Twain boys track coach Matt Boswell. "He wasn't quite feeling 100% on this, but he showed he can be one of the top runners in the area and was really able to turn it on a little bit."
Hannibal sophomore Olivia Mears won the girls discus. Seniors Emma Fountain placed third and Bailee Brown placed fifth in the girls shot put.
Hannibal junior Jade Thomas placed second in the girls high jump.
"In our throwing events and our high jump, our kids came out and performed where we expected them to," Gschwender said. "Some of them were disappointed, but we just remind them this is the first meet. Some of this is just training."
Mark Twain junior Madison Epperson placed second in the girls shot put.
In the boys discus, Hannibal had junior Zack Capp place third and sophomore Noah Young place fourth.
In the boys shot put, Hannibal senior Brady Zimmerman placed second and Mark Twain senior Ashton Hughes placed third.
Mark Twain freshman Sam Northcutt placed second in the boys high jump and third in the 1,600-meter run.
In the girls 4X800-meter relay, Mark Twain placed second and Hannibal placed third.
The Hannibal A team won the boys 4x800-meter relay.
In the girls 4x200-meter relay, the Hannibal A team placed first, the Hannibal B team placed third and the Mark Twain A team placed fourth.
The Hannibal A team won the boys 4x200-meter relay, while the Mark Twain A team placed second.
Mark Twain won the boys and girls 4x400-meter relays, with Hannibal's A team placing second in both events.
Tigers girls track coach Erin Mack said the team is still working on its relays and was proud of their efforts.
"The conditions weren't ideal," Mack said. "It's cold and windy. That turn is just insane. I thought the wind was in their back, but they are telling me it's coming at them sideways. I told them everybody is running in the same conditions, so there's not really any advantage for any one team or individual."
Hannibal had a pair of teammates finish in the 1-2 in the girls 1,600-meter run, with Jocelyn Dorsey winning the event and freshman Ava Bonvillian placing second.
Dorsey also won the girls 800-meter run and freshman Emilia Bates placed third.
Mark Twain junior Matera Ellis palced third in the girls 1,600-meter run and sophomore Cynthia Resor placed fifth.
Hannibal junior Nora Hark won the girls 300-meter hurdles and placed fifth in the 100-meter hurdles. Freshman Jay LaJoy placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Pirates freshman Chance Whiteside placed third in the boys 110-meter hurdles, while his teammate Joseph Jurado placed fifth.
"Hurdles went great," Gschwender said. "The boys side, we are young and inexperienced. Just watching them compete today with the way they attack the hurdles, they are going to be just fine. Our girls, Nora Hark did well."
Hannibal junior Markahl Humphrey placed second in the boys 300-meter hurdles.
Mark Twain sophomore Madison Boleach placed second in the girls 100-meter dash.
Hannibal freshman Sameya Dean placed fifth in the girls 100-meter dash and senior Aliviah Williams placed sixth.
Hannibal junior Cameron Nichols placed fifth in the boys 1,600-meter run.
The Hannibal A team placed second in the girls 4x100-meter relay, with the Mark Twain A team placing fourth.
The Hannibal A team won the boys 4x100-meter relay, with Mark Twain's A team placing fourth.
Hannibal senior Avion Scott won the girls 400-meter dash, with junior Willa Waelder placing third.
Mark Twain freshman Jordan Ball placed fourth in the girls 400-meter dash and senior Elizabeth Northcutt placed fifth.
"We are doing alright," Mack said. "We are still early in the season. Our goal is to improve times."
Hannibal junior Drew Porter placed third in the boys 400-meter dash and sixth in the 100-meter dash.
Up next for Hannibal is a road dual against Jefferson City on Monday, starting at 2 p.m.
"When we go to Jeff City and see some faster runners and a bigger stadium, getting this meet under our belt will cut down on some of that anxiety," Gschwender said. "Just go out there and run and have some fun."
Up next for Mark Twain is the Monroe City Invitational on Thursday, starting at 3 p.m.
"This wasn't a medal meet, so we knew we could just come out here and compete against some high quality competition," Boswell said. "Get some official times and kind of get that feel. I think our guys really gained a lot of experience from that."
