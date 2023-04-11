KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- Hannibal defeated North Central Missouri Conference rival Kirksville 3-2 in Tuesday's road baseball game.
Pirates right-hander Alex Friday went six innings and allowed two runs to earn the win on the mound.
Kane Wilson had two hits, including a key two-RBI double. He also got the save after pitching a clean seventh inning.
Colton Dryden had an RBI single, while Cooper Scott and Ryan Ross both had a hit apiece.
Hannibal (6-8) will host Quincy (4-7) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Panthers fall to Clark County
In five innings, Palmyra fell to Clark County 11-1 in a road baseball game on Tuesday.
Clark County capitalized on a Palmyra error and scored three runs in the first inning and the Panthers were unable to recover.
Panthers pitcher Ethan Tallman took the loss after going four innings with five strikeouts, while allowing two walks, six hits and six earned runs.
Gavin Greving went 2-for-2 for Palmyra, while Colby Cook went 1-for-2 with a run.
Palmyra (0-7) will host Monroe City (1-4) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Thursday, with Monroe City earning its first win on Tuesday.
Monroe City picks up first win
Monroe City won its first game of the season on Tuesday, earning a 8-6 road win over Missouri Military Academy.
Panthers left-hander Ryan Moss got the win on the mound.
Carter Jones came in to get the save and was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and the plate.
Gage Woolen went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Monroe City (1-4) will play at Palmyra (0-7) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Saukees slug their way to victory over Suns
Pittsfield defeated Southeastern 14-2 in five innings during a road baseball game on Tuesday.
Saukees center fielder Nolan Daniel went 3-for-4 with two runs, a home run and three RBIs.
Saukees catcher Luke Saxe went 3-for-4 with three runs, while left fielder Hugh Gratton went 2-for-3 with a run, double, two RBIs and a stolen base.
Suns shortstop Danny Stephens went 2-for-2 with a walk, two runs, a double, home run and an RBI.
Pittsfield starting pitcher Konner Allen earned the win after going 4.2 innings with eight strikeouts; while allowing four hits, three walks and two earned runs.
Southeastern starting pitcher Mason Fry was the losing pitcher after going three innings with four strikeouts; while allowing six hits, two walks and five earned runs.
Southeastern (2-4) will play at Payson Seymour (3-5) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Pittsfield (10-2) will host Quincy Notre Dame (10-1) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Blazers baseball defeats State Fair
John Wood won its seventh game in a row on Tuesday, defeating State Fair Community College 13-5 at home.
Landon Smith went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to earn Player of the Game.
Tyler Bickers came off the injured list to get an RBI hit.
Connor Schwindeler got the start for the Blazers and was the winning pitcher.
John Wood (25-11) will host Vincennes University for a four-game series this weekend, playing doubleheaders on both Saturday and Sunday.
