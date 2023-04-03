KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- Hannibal traveled to face North Central Missouri Conference foe Kirksville on Monday, defeating the Tigers 8-1 to stay perfect within conference play.
Pirates No. 1 Karson Westhoff lost his singles match 10-6, the only loss suffered by Hannibal on Monday.
Parker Terrill, Gabe Foster, A.J. Herrin, Zane Lomax and Jace Lee all won their singles match.
The Hannibal No. 1 doubles team of Westhoff and Terrill won 10-6, the No.2 doubles team of Foster and Herrin won 10-6 and the No. 3 doubles team of Lomax and Lee won 10-8.
Hannibal (4-2, 4-0) will host conference rival Moberly (3-2) in its next match at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Pirates win home golf quad
The Hannibal Pirates boys golf team won its quad meet at Norwoods Golf Course on Monday.
Hannibal finished with a low score of 159. Macon was second at 161, MMA was third at 173 and Centralia was fourth at 215.
Pirates junior Quinn Thomas was the medalist after firing a season-low 33 at a score of -3.
Hannibal will be back in action on Tuesday, hosting another quad at Norwoods with Bowling Green, Louisiana and South Shelby.
Wildcats baseball swept by Mount Mercy
Culver-Stockton lost both ends of its baseball doubleheader to Heart foe Mounty Mercy at Nichols Field on Monday.
Mount Mercy won the first game 8-5 and the second game 10-1.
Josh McPheron was the losing pitcher in game one after going four innings with one strikeout while allowing two walks, nine hits and seven earned runs.
Keli'i Prince went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI in the first game.
Anthony Ribes was the losing pitcher in game two after going 4.2 innings with seven strikeouts while allowing five walks, six hits and five earned runs.
Culver-Stockton (8-22, 4-11) will host Iowa Wesleyan at 3 p.m. on Tuesday as the Wildcats attempt to break a five-game losing streak.
Liberty falls to Camp Point
Camp Point Central defeated Liberty 3-2 in Monday's baseball game with the Eagles ending the game with the tying run in scoring position.
Central pitchers Mitchell Meier and Conner Griffin combined to strike out 11 Liberty batters.
Tanner Kindhart went 3-for-3 with an RBI, while Cole Peterson went 3-for-4 with a triple for the Panthers.
Eagles pitcher Jackson Sims threw a complete game in a losing effort.
Liberty (1-4) will host Triopia in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Central (3-1) will play at Illini West in a doubleheader on Thursday.
Chargers slug their way to victory over Indians
The Illini West baseball team defeated Payson Seymour 10-0 in five innnings on Monday.
Nick Burns went four innings with six strikeouts on the mound to earn the win.
Shawn Watkins went 3-for-4 with a triple, run and three RBIs for the Chargers. Carter Chapin went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs, a stolen base and two RBIs.
Payson Seymour (3-5) will play at Southeastern in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Illini West (4-4) will host Camp Point Cnetral for a doubleheader on Thursday, starting at 4 p.m.
Marion County falls to Clopton
Marion County found itself down one run before any Mustang batter stepped in the batter's box in Monday's home game against Clopton.
The Mustangs were never able to recover, falling 4-1 to Clopton.
Hawks pitcher Jordan Jennewein earned the win after pitching a complete game with seven strikeouts; while limiting the Mustangs to four hits, two walks and one unearned run.
Jackson Stewart got the start on the mound for Marion County and went five innings with seven strikeouts -- while allowing six hits, four walks and four earned runs.
Mustangs third baseman Nick Kelso went 1-for-3 with a run.
Marion County (0-3) will host Wellsville-Middletown (3-1) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Bowling Green bests Palmyra
Bowling Green defeated Palmyra 5-4 in Monday's baseball game at Flower City Park.
Palmyra (0-4) will host Macon (5-1) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Bowling Green (3-4) will host North Callaway (3-2) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.