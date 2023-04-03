Foster.JPG

File photo of Hannibal senior Gabe Foster serves the ball against his opponent.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- Hannibal traveled to face North Central Missouri Conference foe Kirksville on Monday, defeating the Tigers 8-1 to stay perfect within conference play.

Pirates No. 1 Karson Westhoff lost his singles match 10-6, the only loss suffered by Hannibal on Monday.

