HANNIBAL, Mo. -- The Hannibal boys tennis team won its third straight team match on Monday, defeating North Central Missouri Conference foe Mexico 9-0.
Hannibal senior Karson Westhoff defeated Mexico junior Brendan McKeown 11-10 in the No. 1 singles match.
Pirates senior Parker Terrill defeated Bulldogs senior Declan Gleeson 10-7 in the No. 2 singles match.
Hannibal senior Gabe Foster defeated Mexico sophomore Boston Davolt 10-3 in the No. 3 singles match.
Pirates senior A.J. Herrin defeated Bulldogs sophomore Camden Williams 10-2 in the No. 4 singles match.
Hannibal freshman Zane Lomax defeated Mexico senior Jackson Lamb 10-3 in the No. 5 singles match.
Pirates sophomore Jace Lee defeated Bulldogs senior Zeven Ruiz 10-1 in the No. 6 singles match.
Hannibal's duo of Westhoff and Terrill defeated Mexico's duo of McKeown and Gleeson 10-2 in the No. 1 doubles match.
Hannibal's duo of Foster and Herrin defeated Mexico's duo of Davolt and Williams 10-2 in the No. 2 doubles match.
Hannibal's duo of Lomax and Lee defeated Mexico's duo of Lamb and Ruiz 10-0 in the No. 3 doubles match.
Up next for Hannibal (3-0) is the Lindbergh Tournament at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Brown County walks off winners
A three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Brown County a walk-off 5-4 win over Payson Seymour on Monday.
Both starting pitchers had no-decisions after strong efforts, leaving the game to the bullpen with Hornets reliever Mason Henry picking up the win.
Hornets starter Tate Fullerton went six innings with five strikeouts; while allowing one walk, seven hits and three earned runs.
Indians starter Wyatt Neisen went six innings with nine strikeouts; while allowing three walks, three hits and four earned runs.
Neisen also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a run, while Ashton Ertz went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for Payson.
Sam Carr went 1-for-3 with a double, run and two RBIs for Brown County, while Gavin Montgomery went 1-for-2 with a walk, run and an RBI.
Payson Seymour (3-2) will play at West Hancock (2-0) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Brown County (1-0) will host Routt (6-0) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Illini West softball defeats Liberty
Illini West defeated Liberty 9-2 in a West Central Conference softball showdown at Liberty on Monday.
Rachel James went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Chargers.
Allison Icenogle went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Payton Downs went 3-for-5 with an RBI.
Chargers pitcher Madalyn Boyer earned the win after pitching a complete game with nine strikeouts.
Liberty (1-1) will host Southeastern in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Illini West (1-5) will play at West Prairie/Bushnell-Prairie City in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Eagles win pitcher's duel
It was an old-fashioned pitcher's duel in Monday's baseball game against Liberty and visiting Illini West.
Liberty starting pitcher Jackson Sims earned the win after going five innings with eight strikeouts.
Landon Deege got the save after going two innings with four strikeouts and also scored the game-winning run, driven in by Jarred Owens. Carter Knuffman went 2-for-2 at the plate for the Eagles.
Chargers starting pitcher Nick Bruns went a full seven innings in a losing effort with six strikeouts; while allowing six hits and no earned runs. Carter Chaplin went 3-for-4 at the plate.
Liberty (1-1) will host Southeastern in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday
Illini West (2-3) will host West Hancock (2-0) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Western softball falls to Pleasant Hill
The Barry Western softball team fell to Pleasant Hill 5-1 in a road game on Monday.
Faith Lynch got the start in the circle and pitched a complete game with one strikeout; while allowing nine walks, six hits and five earned runs.
Skylar Bainter went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Western, while Brynlee McQuay went 2-for-3 with a double.
Western (1-2) will play at Southeastern in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Culver-Stockton baseball splits with Clarke
The Culver-Stockton College baseball team split an away doubleheader with Heart rival Clarke University on Monday at Prospect Meadow Sports Complex.
The Wildcats won the first game 2-0, while Clarke won the second game 3-2 in extras.
Keli'i Price hit a two-run home run in the first game for the Wildcats, while Stefan Stockwell and Andrew Fay combined for a shutout.
Dax Floweree went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in the second game.
Culver-Stockton (8-8, 4-7) will host Mount Mercy for a four-game series over the weekend, with doubleheaders scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday.
