HANNIBAL -- There's nothing like November and Hannibal Pirate football.
The Pirates defeated Jefferson City 42-21 in the Class 4 District 5 championship game on Friday night at Porter Stadium, its second win this season over the Jays and the third straight district crown.
Hannibal has had to overcome adversity to get to this point with the injury to star junior all-purpose back Aneyas Williams.
“The two guys filling his spot, Mike Ferreira on offense and Aaron Daughtery on defense, those are two guys that we fully expect to get rotation time all through the year," said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. "We knew these guys could step up and play.”
The Pirates would only need a little over three minutes on their opening possession to find the end zone with Markahl Humphrey and Ferreira having several big runs. Hannibal culminated the opening drive with an 11-yard touchdown run from Waylon Anders.
Humphrey passed the 1,000-yard mark for the season in his second run of the game, joining Williams in the 1,000-yard club.
Jefferson City took no time as well on their opening possession with finding the end zone as well.
Although Owen Andrews sacked the quarterback and Trenton Cowden jammed up and blocked a quarterback sneak, Jefferson City punched it into the end zone with Zane Wings tying the score at 7-7 on the next play.
Pirates’ offense came back out ready to fire on all cylinders, with Humphrey scoring a touchdown on a nine-yard run to give the Pirates a 14-7 lead.
The Jays offense on their next possession would only need nine plays to go 71 yards to the end zone and tie it up again at 14-14.
In the Pirates opening possession in the second quarter, they would only need two plays to find the end zone with a 46-yard run from Humphrey giving the Pirates a 21-14 lead.
Hannibal took a 28-14 lead when Humphrey ran in another touchdown, a 11-yard run. A 24-yard reception by tight end Kane Wilson set up Humphrey's third score.
Jefferson City's next possession went 14 plays for 59 yards, with Ethan Garnett finding the end zone for the Jays.
A bad high snap on the field goal and a flag on the play for an ineligible man down field caused the Jays to move back for the extra point on the touchdown.
Anders threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Haden Robertson on Hannibal's next possession to give the Pirates a 34-21 lead going into halftime.
The Jays offense struggled to open the third quarter and be forced to punt to the Pirates.
“We told the boys at the beginning of the third quarter that this stop is going to be huge. It is going to be a momentum changer,” said Hannibal assistant coach Chris Nicholas.
The Pirates took 12 plays to find the end zone in their next possession when Cody Culp ran in a two-yard touchdown. Owen Andrews converted a two-pointer that would give the Pirates a 42-21 lead.
The Jays offense would continue to struggle, with Andrews getting his second sack of the night on this drive, forcing Jefferson City to punt the ball away.
In Hannibal's next possession, they had a drive going down to the Jays seven-yard line. However, a bad snap would allow the Jays to recover the ball.
The Jays would not be able to capitalize on this as the Pirates defense would step up and Robertson came away with an interception on the Pirates 10-yard line and run it all the way back to Jay’s territory on their 38-yard line.
Hannibal (9-2) will travel to West Plains (8-3) in the Class 4 state quarterfinals on Friday at 7 p.m.
“We had a great week of practice," Gschwender said. "We are ready to go. Just really going over all the stuff Jeff City does and just making sure that our eyes are disciplined, reading plays, and getting to the ball.”
