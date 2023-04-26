Hark file.jpg

File photo of Hannibal's Nora Hark readies to throw the javelin during the North Central Missouri Conference meet on May 7, 2021 at Porter Stadium.

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

TROY, Mo. -- Hannibal came away with wins for both the boys and girls track and field teams at the Troy Buchanan Relays on Tuesday.

On the boys side, Hannibal won with a team score of 139, just beating out second-place Bowling Green at 136. Troy Buchanan was third at 125.5.

