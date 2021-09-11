PALMYRA, Mo. -- Hannibal won the boys race and Clark County won the girls race in the Palmyra Cross Country Invitational at Flower City Park on Saturday.
Clark County scored 56 points in the girls race to barely edge out Kirksville and Monroe City, who both scored 57 points. Mark Twain had 78 points and Highland had 87 points.
Wright City senior Zoe Riggs won the girls race, with Winfield junior Kadence Berry placing second and Clark County senior Grace Buschling placing third.
Rounding out the top-10 were Monroe City senior Emmalee Williams in fourth, Hannibal sophomore Jocelyn Dorsey in fifth, Marion County senior Delaney Straus in sixth, Monroe City sophomore Ella Hays in seventh, Silex freshman McKenna Claborn in eighth, Kirksville freshman Addy Jorn in ninth and Mark Twain sophomore Cynthia Resor in 10th.
Other local runners included Monroe City freshman Audri Youngblood in 12th, Mark Twain junior Matera Ellis in 21st, Mark Twain junior Lauren Booth in 22nd and Palmyra junior Alyssa Noland in 24th.
Hannibal won the boys race with 49 points. Mark Twain was second at 62, Kirksville in third at 62, Palmyra in fourth at 100, Marion County in fifth at 116, Monroe City in sixth at 119, Clark County in seventh at 140, Winfield in eighth at 211 and Atlanta in ninth at 232.
Hannibal junior Cameron Nichols won the boys race, with South Shelby freshman Noah Wilt placing second and Clark County senior Ethan Nelson placing third.
Rounding out the top-10 were Community sophomore Dylan Holt in fourth, Mark Twain freshman Sam Northcutt in fifth, Hannibal junior Eli Hess in sixth, Hannibal senior Xavier Damotte in seventh, Marion County freshman Levi Wright in eighth, Monroe City senior Kabott Harlan in ninth and Winfield senior Daniel Gillespie in 10th.
Other local runners included Hannibal sophomore Reign Creech in 11th, Mark Twain senior Will Owen in 13th, Palmyra senior Dakota Snyder in 15th, Mark Twain junior Brandon Black in 16th, Palmyra junior Connor Bross in 17th, Monroe City junior Jackson Wheeler in 18th, Mark Twain senior Brandon Fullenwider in 20th, Monroe City freshman Gage Woolen in 22nd, Mark Twain junior Gabe Howald in 23rd and Palmyra sophomore Jacob Barnes in 25th.