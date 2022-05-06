HANNIBAL, Mo. — It was night of accomplishment for the Hannibal girls soccer team at Porter Stadium on Friday.
Not only did the team hold Pink Out night to honor cancer survivors, Hannibal also clinched the North Central Missouri Conference championship with a 8-0 win over Marshall in the final home game of the season.
“It’s nice when we have the survivors out there with them, that we make this night about that and they can come out and play really well like they did tonight,” said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. “Not just getting the win, but also putting together a solid win is nice to see.”
Marshall goalkeeper Paige Klinge stifled the Hannibal offense early on, making several saves and not allowing any goals for the game’s first 16 minutes.
“(Klinge) did a very good job,” said Hannibal senior defender Katie Greening. “She did a good job in the last game we played, too. She’s very good and deserves some credit for those saves.”
That’s when Hannibal freshman forward Abbie Martin broke through with a goal to give the Lady Pirates a 1-0 lead.
Martin would finish the game with a hat trick and scored her second goal with under nine minutes remaining in the first half to put Hannibal up 2-0.
“It was really cool to get a hat trick,” Martin said. “Our team did really good tonight. I’m glad we got the shutout. The Marshall goalie was really good.”
Hannibal senior forward Bella Falconer closed out the first half with a header to score a goal, giving the Lady Pirates a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Martin scored her third goal 10 minutes into the second half.
“I think we put some good pressure on them,” Martin said. “In the second half, we put even more pressure on them than the first half. I’m glad we stuck with it.”
Hannibal freshman midfielder Ashley Davis scored a couple minutes after Martin’s third goal, which put Hannibal up 5-0.
Falconer soon scored her second goal as Hannibal started wearing down the Marshall defense.
“I think we connected better (in the second half) and I think the girls did a better job of finishing,” Hill said. “We could still improve upon that, though.”
Davis added her second goal with 16 minutes remaining in the second half to give Hannibal a 7-0 lead.
Greening scored the game-clinching goal with 8:43 remaining in the second half.
“It felt really nice,” Greening said. “I missed a lot of shots and I really wanted to get one. So, it felt good to just get (the game) over with.”
It was the final home game for Greening and the five other seniors on the team, with Hannibal having two more road games to close out the regular season.
“It’s bittersweet tonight,” Greening said. “I’ve had the absolute best four years of my life on this field, but I’m going to play college soccer. So, that’s what I’m going to look forward to. Unfortunately, the home games for our season is ending. All good things come to an end.”
Hannibal goalkeeper Ava Turner made one save and the Lady Pirates earned their 14th shutout of the season.
“(Turner) does a good job of snuffing those out so it doesn’t become an issue,” Hill said. “I think the defense played really well. Hopefully, our best defense is keeping possession of it and giving ourselves offensive opportunities that they don’t even get those looks beyond midfield. That’s what we did a lot tonight.”
The Hannibal junior varsity team defeated Marshall 5-0.
Hannibal (18-4, 9-0) will play at Fulton (2-16) in its next game on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Lady Pirates will close out the regular season on Wednesday with a road game against Southern Boone (16-5-1). Hannibal will then play Warrenton (4-14) in the opening round of the Class 3 District 4 Tournament on Saturday, May 14 at Ft. Zumwalt East High School.
“We want to keep working on our offensive movement as best as we can,” Hill said. “We are still going to try to work on shape and stuff like that defensively. The offensive part of it is finishing those opportunities that we get as they become more rare as the season goes on.”
