Hannibal clinches volleyball conference title with win over Kirksville

HANNIBAL — Tuesday’s game between Hannibal and visiting Kirksville at Korf Gymnasium had the North Central Missouri Conference championship at stake.
The Lady Pirates came away with the conference title after defeating the Lady Tigers in four sets (20-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18).
“It’s always great to play against Kirksville,” said Hannibal head coach Megan Phillips. “They are one of the strongest teams in our conference. We are always excited to play them. Coming into districts, we need to see (a team like that), so that we know what we need to work on.”
At first, it looked like it might be Kirksville coming away with the district title after they went on a 7-0 run to start the first set. The Lady Tigers took that momentum to earn a 25-20 win in the first set.
Kirksville head coach Sadie Pafford said her team was also excited to play Hannibal.
“I thought that they did a good job of taking care of the ball (in the first set),” Pafford said. “We limited our errors in that first set and we were just excited to play.”
When Hannibal found itself down 0-7 in the first set, Phillips called a timeout to huddle with the team.
Although Hannibal still lost the first set, they went 20-18 after Phillips’ timeout.
“We came out really sluggish in that first set,” Phillips said. “Just playing really flat and not playing as a team. So during timeout, I just said we dug ourselves a hole and we have to regroup ... and we need to play Hannibal ball on our side of the net.”
Hannibal carried that momentum over into the second set, winning by a comfortable 25-12 margin.
The next two sets were back-and-forth and close until the Lady Pirates closed them out near the end.
“We just made a lot of errors on our side,” Pafford said. “Rather if its miscommunication errors, service errors or just hitting errors. Things on our side of the net that we took care of in that first set didn’t carry over into those next three sets.”
Prior to Tuesday’s game, Hannibal held Senior Night to recognize the contributions that Bella Falconer and Kendel Locke have made to the program throughout the years.
Falconer had 15 kills, 18 digs and an ace. Kate Maune had 15 kills and five digs. Locke had four kills, three blocks and four digs.
Hannibal junior Nora Hark had 24 digs, three aces and 27 set assists. Annie Wagner had one ace and 26 digs. Kennedy Fitzgerald had four kills and Lexi Wheelan had 10 digs.
Pafford said libero Malea Nelson was able to adjust to what Hannibal was doing and have a good game.
“I thought Malea Nelson got better throughout the game,” Pafford said. “Bella Falconer is a great hitter and Hannibal has a lot of great hitters. They are getting a lot more kills early on in the match and later we started to get more digs off of those swings.”
The Hannibal junior varsity team won in two sets (25-14, 25-23) over Kirksville. Abbie Martin had 11 set assists and three aces for Hannibal, while Ava Turner had six digs and three kills.
Kirksville (17-8-2) will play Warrenton in the first round of the Class 4 District 8 Tournament on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
“We will just talk about what (Warrenton’s) tendencies are,” Pafford said. “Make sure that we are getting a lot of passing routes. Working on fixing the things that we made errors on tonight. Making sure that we are working out some of those final kinks as we head into Saturday.”
Hannibal (17-8-4) will compete in the first round of the Class 4 District 8 Tournament on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Lady Pirates will play the winner of Thursday’s first round match between Fulton and Mexico.
“(We will) just kind of walk through what we saw tonight,” Phillips said. “Just some areas to work on, especially some defensive things and cleaning up our serving. It was kind of rough tonight.”
