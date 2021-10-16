KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- Hannibal raced its way to the North Central Missouri Conference boys cross country championship, placing first at Saturday's meet at Kirksville Country Club.
Fulton senior Shaun Wolfe won the boys race with a time of 17:33.78. Fulton finished second overall as a team.
Kirksville placed third, Mexico placed fourth, Moberly placed fifth and Marshall placed sixth.
Finishing second and third were Hannibal juniors Cameron Nichols and Eli Hess. Nichols finished at 17:45.83, while Hess finished at 18:16.94.
Mexico took both the fourth and fifth spots, with sophomore Guy Fairchild finishing at 18:19.69 and junior Thomas Peuster finishing at 18:29.22.
Finishing out Hannibal's conference championship team were senior Xavier Damotte in seventh at 18:39.14, sophomore Reign Creech in eighth at 18:50.25 and freshman David Munger in 11th at 18:54.24.
Hannibal did not have enough runners to place in the girls race, although sophomore Jocelyn Dorsey and freshman Ava Bonvillian earned All-Conference selections.
Dorsey placed second with a time of 21:40.22 and Bonvillian placed 12th with a time of 24:08.30.
Moberly junior Anna Rivera won the girls race with a time of 20:53.58. Rounding out the top-five runners were Kirksville freshman Addison Jorn in third at 21:48.97, Moberly senior Arianna Wilkey in fourth at 21:57.58 and Mexico sophomore Kalea Henneberry in fifth at 22:29.91.
Mexico won the girls race. Moberly was second, Kirksville was third and Fulton was fourth. Hannibal and Marshall did not qualify.
