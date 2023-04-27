MEXICO, Mo. -- Hannibal stayed undefeated in North Central Missouri Conference play with a 8-0 road win over Mexico in Thursday's girls soccer game.
It was the second straight 8-0 win over a conference opponent for Hannibal and its fourth straight win overall.
Sophomore forward Ashley Davis had a hat trick.
Freshman midfielder Kegan Greening scored two goals and had an assist.
Goalkeepers Ava Turner and Zanie Terrill combined for the shutout, the eighth of the season for Hannibal.
Freshman defender Matti Harvey scored her first career goal.
Sophomore forward Abbie Martin and freshman forward Danica Selle each had a goal.
Sophomore midfielders Macy Behrens and Addie Wright each had an assist.
Hannibal (11-6, 8-0) will compete in the Camdenton Tournament this weekend, playing three games. The Pirates will face Warrensburg (6-8) on Friday and Father Tolton (8-5) and West Plains (6-8) on Saturday.
QND defeats Burlington Notre Dame
Quincy Notre Dame came away with a 4-1 win over Burlington Notre Dame in Thursday's road girls soccer game.
The Raiders scored their first goal when senior forward Lia Quintero knocked in a cross pass from senior midfielder Avery Keck 16 minutes into the game.
Sophomore midfielder Lilly Schuette scored a goal just a minute later to give QND a 2-0 lead.
Senior back Eva Dickerman scored the third goal for QND.
Burlington Notre Dame then scored a goal, but Schuette regained the three-goal advantage for QND with her second goal.
QND (13-6-1) will host Springfield in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Devils fall short in tournament
Quincy High School opened up play in the Great River Classic on Thursday, falling 2-0 to Savior Holy Angel from Milwaukee.
QHS (9-3-3) will close out play in the Great River Classic on Friday, facing Berwyn/Cicero Morton in a morning game and St. Charles later in the day.
South Shelby shuts out Highland
P.J. Schmidt was lights out on the mound for South Shelby, with the Cardinals shutting out Clarence Cannon Conference foe Highland 9-0 in Thursday's baseball game at Highland High School.
Schmidt pitched a complete game shutout with 15 strikeouts.
Highland (5-8) will host Centralia (8-9) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
South Shelby (14-3) will host Westran (3-10) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Chargers fall to Bombers in extras
Illini West was unable to hold its lead and fell to Macomb 9-8 in eight innings during Thursday's road baseball game.
Chargers second baseman Carter Chapin went 2-for-4 with a walk, run, stolen base and RBI.
Illini West center fielder Nick Johnson went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.
Chargers shortstop Colby Robertson went 1-for-4 with a walk, double, run and two RBIs.
Catcher Shawn Watkins Jr. hit a solo home run for the Chargers.
Illini West (9-10, 3-5) will host Havana in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Payson Seymour defeats Southeastern
The Payson Seymour softball team defeated Southeastern 4-2 in Thursday's road softball game, rallying with three runs in the seventh inning.
Abby Hagerbaumer earned the win in the circle for the Indians after pitching a complete game with eight strikeouts. She allowed eight hits, three walks and one earned run.
Hagerbaumer went 1-for-3 at the plate with a triple, run and two RBIs.
Suns pitcher Kenzie Griswold struck out 15 Payson batters in a losing effort. She allowed four hits, two walks and three earned runs.
Ryley VanFleet went 2-for-3 with a RBI for the Suns.
Grace Arthur went 2-for-4 with a double for Southeastern.
Payson Seymour (9-15) will play another road game on Friday, facing Mendon Unity at 4:30 p.m.
Southeastern (4-11) will host Liberty in its next game at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Palmyra falls to Centralia
Palmyra fell to Clarence Cannon Conference foe Centralia 13-2 in Thursday's baseball game at Flower City Park.
Ethan Tallman had 10 strikeouts in a losing effort for Palmyra, allowing six hits, four walks and five earned runs.
Drew Comer and Ty Haskins pitched in relief for Palmyra, with each hurler pitching an inning.
Clayton Deming went 1-for-3 with a double, run and RIB.
Raeson Miller went 1-for-3 with a walk, while Comer went 1-for-2 with a walk.
Palmyra (1-12) will play at Hannibal (11-13) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Friday.
