HANNIBAL, Mo. -- The game between neighboring schools was a lot closer than what the final score appeared.
The first three innings the game was close until Hannibal pulled away with seven runs in the next two frames to close out a 10-0 win over Palmyra.
"Any time you can get double digits in the run column, it's a good thing," said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. "We haven't done it a whole lot this year ... but we did tonight. We took care of business at the plate. I was really happy with our guys on the bases and our approaches and our ability to adjust."
The game ended after five innings with Palmyra unable to generate any offense.
"We had to make a pitching change and they put some really good swings on the ball and we couldn't stop it," said Palmyra head coach Brandon Crisp. "It was a lot closer than what the final score indicated, but we ran out of steam and just kind of flopped."
The Pirates got a nice start on the mound out of freshman left-hander Cooper Scott, who earned the win.
Scott went 4.2 innings with six strikeouts; while limiting the Panthers to five hits, four walks and no earned runs.
"We got a really nice start out of Cooper," Hatton said. "For him to be able to go a full four innings and work a shutout, especially for a guy who hasn't had a ton of innings is great. i think he did a really nice job of controlling the game and getting ahead of hitters."
Colton Dryden got the final out on one pitch to get the save.
Palmyra right-hander Colby Cook pitched well early on but ended up on the losing side after a rough patch in the middle innings.
Cook went four innings with three strikeouts; while allowing six hits, four walks and eight earned runs.
"He was doing a nice job of hitting his spots and we were playing good defense behind him," Crisp said. "It just got to the point they had seen him enough by the end that it made it a little easier for Hannibal on their swings."
Rylan Compton pitched in relief during the fifth inning for the Panthers.
After striking out Dryden to lead off the second inning, Cook walked the bases loaded. Evan Harsell grounded out to score Ryan Ross, while Grayson Crabill singled to drive in Alex Friday and Bodie Rollins to give Hannibal a 3-0 lead.
"Any time you can get production out of the bottom of your lineup, it's a good thing," Hatton said. 'It helps to get those guys who are up at the top opportunities to drive in runs. Grayson turned around and did that from the (ninth) spot and was able to get on base. Very nice night for him and very nice result for a guy who works really hard."
The Panthers had two runners on in both the second and third innings, but were unable to capitalize on it.
"We do a good job of getting guys on, but we got to do something where we start being more competitive ad get those runners in," Crisp said. "Because that's the only way to win games. That's what happened tonight and we didn't do that. That's why the game ended up 10-0."
The Pirates doubled their lead in the fourth inning when Anders flied out to score Harsell and Kane Wilson hit an inside-the-park home run that also scored Scott.
Cook was removed in favor of Compton after allowing the first two Hannibal runners to reach in the fifth inning.
Harsell grounded out to score Friday, which was followed by a Crabill single to score Rollins. Crabill scored on a ground out by Anders and Wilson clinched the win with a single to score Scott.
Wilson went 2-for-3 with a run, home run and three RBIs.
Crabill went 2-for-3 with a run and three RBIs.
Scott went 1-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and two runs.
Raeson Miller and Gavin Greving both went 1-for-2 with a walk for Palmyra.
Up next for Palmyra (1-13) is the South Callaway baseball cluster on Saturday. The Panthers will face Blair Oaks (15-12) at 10 a.m. and South Callaway at 2 p.m.
"They got to be ready to go," Crisp said. "I told them people aren't going to care what happens night to night. They are going to come out and they are going to try to beat you every night. We'll be excited to get out there and try to compete tomorrow to see if we can get a couple of wins."
Up next for Hannibal (12-13) is a road game against Bowling Green (8-10) at 5 p.m. on Monday.
"We are going to take a couple of days off and rest up over the weekend," Hatton said. "We are going into a part of the schedule, even though they're non-conference games and against smaller schools, they are still going to be tough opponents. They are still opponents that can make things close and be some trouble if you don't grab some momentum early in the game and play fundamental baseball."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.