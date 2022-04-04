HANNIBAL, Mo. — It has been a successful start to the boys tennis season for Hannibal.
The Pirates won their fourth straight match against Kirksville 6-3 at home on Monday, with Hannibal already matching its win total from last season.
Hannibal head coach Tony Kuse said the Pirates No. 1 and No. 2 players really stepped up against the Tigers.
“Karson (Westhoff) and Gabe (Foster) both showed up and played a really good doubles match and they both won their singles match,” Kuse said. “Gabe was really backed up against the wall. He told me he felt like he was hitting against a brick wall. (His opponent) kept hitting them, so he took on that challenge and finished out his match really well.”
The weather was the nicest it has been all season, reaching over 60 degrees and with no noticeable wind.
“I think they are happy to see at least the sun out and the wind’s not 20 mph,” Kuse said. “So that definitely helped. Hopefully that starts a trend where we have good weather from here on out.”
Westhoff defeated Kirksville sophomore Gavin Price 10-3 in the No. 1 singles match, while Foster defeated Tigers junior Timothy Cason 10-7.
With AJ Herrin out due to other commitments, Parker Terrill moved into the No. 3 spot for Hannibal. He would defeat Tigers junior Wesley Martin 10-3.
Hannibal freshman Jace Lee fell to Kirksville junior Turner Petersen 10-2 and Pirates junior Garrett Heaton fell to Tigers junior Max Walker 11-10.
Hannibal came back to win the No. 6 singles match, with senior Macen Mitchell stepping up to the varsity team to defeat Kirksville senior Adam Hendler 10-5.
“The singles matches were just a little slow to get started,” Kuse said. “We didn’t have a lot of practice and the weather hasn’t been that over the weekend going into a Monday match. Hopefully coming out Monday and having tough competition makes us ready for tomorrow.”
The Pirates No. 1 doubles team of Westhoff and Foster defeated Kirksville’s duo of Price and Petersen 10-5.
Hannibal’s No. 2 doubles team of Terrill and Mitchell defeated Kirksville’s duo of Cason and Walker 10-5
Kirksville’s No. 3 doubles team of Martin and Hendler defeated Hannibal’s duo of Lee and Heaton 10-2.
“We were down one varsity player at another activity he needed to be at,” Kuse said. “The players adjusted really well and played really well together.”
The Pirates dropped three junior varsity doubles matches.
“The JV matches were probably our toughest matches up to this point against any of the other (North Central Missouri Conference) teams,” Kuse said.
Hannibal (4-0) will play at Moberly (1-0) in its next match on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
The Pirates will also host Quincy Notre Dame on Thursday and compete in the Wentzville Holt Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
“The biggest thing is to mentally prepare for it,” Kuse said. “I think the players know that Moberly has a good team. So I think being prepared for that, coming out today and showing up and doing the work helps them prepare for that.”
