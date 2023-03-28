Abbie Martin 3.24.JPG

Hannibal forward Abbie Martin hits the ball with her head during Friday's game against Quincy during the QHS Tournament at Flinn Stadium.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

HANNIBAL, Mo. -- If Tuesday night was any indication of how their second matchup later on in the season will go, Hannibal will have to dig deep once again to defeat a tough Marshall team the way they dug deep to earn this 4-3 one-goal victory.

Hannibal girls’ soccer entered the night off of a difficult stretch of games in the Quincy High Tournament over the weekend that saw them lose their first three games of the season against Quincy High School, Ladue Horton Watkins, and Springfield.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.