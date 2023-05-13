ST. PETERS, Mo. -- The Class 3 District 4 girls soccer quarterfinal on Saturday was a battle between two young and evenly matched teams.
Unfortunately, Hannibal found itself on the wrong end of the postseason opener with North Point coming away with a 2-1 win.
"I thought the girls put up a great fight," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "We knew coming in that North Point was going to be pretty good. Both teams are pretty young, so I think we could see each other quite a bit in the future. I'm proud of what the girls did and the heart they had out there."
With the injury to senior defender Gracie Martin, Hannibal was limited to just three players on its bench.
Hill said his team wore down near the end of the first half and second half.
"We had the water break (midway through the second half) and that re-energized us a bit and we had some more chances after that," Hill said. "Again, it was just us kind of wearing down. we had three girls on the bench today as subs. It's tough to make it work with that."
North Point scored first off a goal from Morgan Gaudy.
Hannibal broke through for a goal on a free kick by sophomore forward Abbie Martin to tie the game in the 49th minute.
"I think in the second half, we came out re-energized and had some really good chances to start that half," Hill said. "I just felt that we were going to get a goal and eventually we did. We did, even though it was on a free kick. The build up to get to that free kick was there."
North Point re-took the lead three minutes later with a goal from Sam Hunt, which would prove to be the difference.
Both of the Lady Grizzlies' goals were scored off of corner kicks.
"One was where the ball just bounced around in a huge crowd forever and those are tough, man," Hill said. "When you see that happen, you know something bad is going to happen and that was the case. The other was a good ball they sent in and a good header. I don't think there's anything we could've done on the two corner kicks they scored."
Hannibal sophomore goalkeeper Ava Turner made a number of fantastic saves during Saturday's district quarterfinal.
"Ava's a stud and she played great," Hill said. "Last year, I didn't think she got the recognition she deserved in the postseason awards. This year she came out with the First Team All-Conference (selection)."
Hannibal finishes the season with a 16-8 record and with a perfect 10-0 record within conference play to win the North Central Missouri Conference championship .
"That's a goal as the regular season goes on that we want to make sure we win conference championship," Hill said. "We want to try to play some tougher non-conference teams, so we can get ourselves prepared for this ... The conference championship and being undefeated (within conference play) is great, but the ultimate goal i to continue as long as possible and we've just got to look at what can get us there."
Hannibal had nine All-NCMC selections this season, which included Turner, Abbie Martin, Gracie Martin, sophomore forward Ashley Davis, freshman defender Matti Harvey, freshman midfielder Kegan Greening, sophomore midfielder Macy Behrens, senior defender Grace Hiles and sophomore midfielder Lauren Munzlinger.
The Lady Pirates will return all but Gracie Martin and Hiles next season.
Hill said he is fired up for next season and hopes the girls are too.
"I know that we are going to have some (freshmen) talent coming in and we have some talent coming back," Hill said. "But hopefully we can get some more girls in Hannibal excited about it, so we can get our numbers up and we can start playing some JV game as well."
