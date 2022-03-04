WARRENTON, Mo. — The ride is over for Hannibal, with St. Dominic defeating the Pirates 56-37 in the Class 5 District 4 championship game on Friday.
Hannibal dug itself in an early hole with St. Dominic roaring out to a 10-0 start before Pirates head coach Marty Hull called a timeout.
The momentum did not change as St. Dominic took a 16-0 lead with a minute left to play in the first quarter.
“I told them after we got down 16-0, the rest of the game they outscored us by five,” Hull said. “The guys scratched and clawed and played a great game after the first quarter.”
It took Hannibal a little more than seven minutes into the game to score with senior guard Aaris Stolte draining a free throw, which was followed by a bucket from junior forward Drew Porter at the close of the first quarter.
Crusaders senior forward Ryan Schwendeman was dominant in the first quarter with 11 points, including two 3-pointers, as well as playing stout defense.
The Pirates started getting some more open looks on offense in the second quarter.
“As the game progressed, I thought we did a better job of getting to our bigs inside and driving to the basket,” Hull said. “I think once we got a little more comfortable it went better, but it was too big of a hole to climb out of.”
Stolte scored eight points in the second quarter and junior forward Haden Robertson added four points.
Hannibal also slowed down St. Dominic’s offense, limiting Schwendeman to one point in the second quarter. The Crusaders would still score 12 points int he second quarter, with sophomore guard Brayden Gardner draining two 3-pointers off the bench.
St. Dominic would enter halftime with a 30-17 lead on Hannibal.
The Crusaders got a pair of buckets from junior guard Raymond Butler and another four points by Schwendeman in the third quarter, and would outscore Hannibal by a 11-7 margin in the quarter.
Crusaders senior guard Matthew Willenbrink led the way in the fourth quarter with six points as St. Dominic shut the door on Hannibal.
Hannibal could only muster seven points in the third quarter as St. Dominic would take a 41-24 lead to the fourth quarter.
Robertson saved his best for the second half, scoring eight points. He would finish with 12 points and three rebounds.
“Haden stepped up,” Hull said. “He’s just gotten better and better as the year went on. I think he’ll be even better next year as a senior.”
Schwendeman led the Crusaders with 20 points and nine rebounds.
Stolte would finish tied for the Hannibal team lead in scoring with 12 points and had three rebounds.
“Aaris missed some deep 3’s that he had been knocking down,” Hull said. “Maybe they were a little deeper than they looked. It’s one of those things. You are not always going to make the three and we kind of live and die with that with him and Courtland.”
Hannibal finishes the season with a 11-16 record. It was the final game for seniors Brendan Hess, Stolte and Watson.
“This whole year, I’ve never had to worry about them,” Hull said. “I’ve always known what I was going to get out of them as far as effort and grades. You couldn’t ask for three better seniors to set an example for everybody else on the team.”
