HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Hannibal knew they were in for a challenge facing one of the top teams in the North Central Missouri Conference on Thursday at Korf Gymnasium.
Although there were flashes of good play for Hannibal, Mexico proved to be too much and defeated the Pirates 58-36.
"We knew they were incredibly athletic and we knew we had to take care of the ball to be able to beat them or be able to hang with them," said Hannibal head coach Marty Hull. "Coach (Josh) Pickett said it best. We played well at times and they beat us in spurts where we didn't match it very well."
Hannibal kept it close early, with Mexico only being up 13-9 by the end of the first quarter.
The Pirates also had the misfortune of losing senior forward Haden Robertson to injury after he chipped a tooth diving for a ball in the first quarter.
"Losing Haden was a big loss because that's one of our bigs that we count on for 10 points and 10 rebounds a game," Hull said. "He was going for a loose ball and a kid rolls over on him. It happens a thousand times, but he just happened to land on his face and chip his tooth."
Bulldogs junior guard D.J. Long was lighting up the scoreboard in the second quarter, scoring 14 points in the quarter.
Long would finish with a game-high 20 points, while senior guard Jordan Shelton added 17 points.
Mexico would take a 27-14 lead to halftime with Hannibal only able to come up with five points in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs put more distance between Hannibal in the third quarter, scoring 17 points and taking a 44-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
A couple of bright spots for Hannibal was the play of senior guard Dae'Shon Glasgow and junior forward C.J. Anderson.
Glasgow finished with a team-high 15 points, with eight points coming in the fourth quarter.
"Dae'Shon is our team leader and our point guard," Hull said. "I don't think he came out all night and he had a very solid game."
Anderson scored 13 points and drained two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
"C.J. has stepped up into that role very well this year," Hull said. "He may be our best all-around player when he's completely bought in."
Hannibal (3-4) will play Rushville-Industry at John Wood Community College in its next game at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
"We'll watch film on what I found on Rushville-Industry," Hull said. "We'll watch that for a little bit and we'll watch the majority of the Mexico game to see what we can improve. Then we'll practice for 45 minutes just to try to get some of that acid out of our legs, so we are not so sore."
