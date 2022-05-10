HANNIBAL , Mo. -- Hannibal's season came to an end on Tuesday, with the Pirates falling to Ft. Zumwalt North 5-1 in the first round of the Class 2 District 4 Tournament at Hannibal High School.
"We were in all of our matches," said Hannibal head coach Tony Kuse. "Even though it doesn't add up in the end, all of my players were out there and fighting."
Hannibal's sole win came in doubles play, with juniors Karson Westhoff and Parker Terrill defeating the Panthers duo of Davis Herbst and Gabriel Pagano.
The Pirates duo of Westhoff and Terrill split the first match 8-8, and defeated Ft. Zumwalt North 10-7 in the tiebreaker.
"I think we had some close games that didn't go our way," Terrill said. "Me and Karson played well (together) and came back when we needed to and won."
Kuse said Westhoff and Terrill dug in after falling behind early in the first set of doubles play.
"That's one that always makes your heart kind of stop," Kuse said. "That's kind of what I expected and that's why I put them together today. To give us the best shot."
The Hannibal duo of Gabe Foster and A.J. Herrin fell to Ft. Zumwalt North's duo of Jimmy Sawang and Blake Jaco 8-3 in the second doubles match.
The Pirates duo of Jace Lee and Jacob Hickman fell to the Panthers duo of Roman Merris and Jack Schwab 8-0 in the third doubles match.
Herrin fell to Pagano in two sets in the No. 4 singles match.
Lee fell to Merris in two sets in the No. 5 singles match.
Pirates junior Garrett Heaton fell to Schwab in two sets in the No. 6 singles match.
Ft. Zumwalt North clinched victory before the singles matches for Westhoff, Foster and Terrill were completed.
Hannibal finished the 2022 season with a 5-8 record after falling in the team district tournament.
"Just always keep your heads up," Kuse said of his message to the team after the district loss. "We are going to see everybody back next year. We've got work to do and we've got goals to set next year."
The Pirates improved their win record from last season's 4-16 mark by one victory and eight less losses.
"Any time you take over something, you don't want to take a step back," Kuse said. "You want to take a step forward. We had a lot of good recruitment and we are hoping to continue with that."
The season is not over for Terrill, who won all three singles matches in the individual districts on Saturday to qualify for the state meet.
Terrill will compete in the state meet from Thursday, May 19 to Friday, May 20.
"I'm pretty excited and surprised," Terrill said about his upcoming state tournament appearance. "I will probably just work on placing the shots where I want them. Getting a lot of running in and getting in shape for the heat."
