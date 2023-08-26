JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Hannibal was unable to overcome a second half surge by Helias, with the Crusaders defeating the Pirates for the second straight season opener.
Helias took a 7-0 lead in the game's opening minutes and would maintain that lead to the end of the first quarter.
The Crusaders added another touchdown midway through the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead.
Pirates running back Aneyas Williams ran in a touchdown with 3:04 remaining in the first half to narrow Helias' lead to 14-7 going into halftime.
The third quarter would not be kind to the Pirates with Helias tacking on four touchdowns.
Pirates running back Mike Ferreira ran in a 79-yard touchdown in the closing seconds of the third quarter. He finished the game with a team-high 174 rushing yards.
Williams had 18 carries for 110 yards and also caught two passes for seven yards.
Hannibal quarterback Waylon Anders went 7-for-17 for 57 yards and an interception.
Dylan Bock had a team-high six tackles for Hannibal.
Hannibal (0-1) will host Jefferson City in the home opener on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
Palmyra falls to Hallsville
The new-look Palmyra Panthers fell to Hallsville 46-6 at home in the season opener.
Hallsville raced out to a 16-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and held a 22-6 lead by halftime over Palmyra.
Palmyra (0-1) will host Bowling Green in its next game on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
Big game for Bryant in Bobcats rout over Louisiana
Bowling Green was firing on all cylinders in its season-opening 54-18 win over EMO Conference rival Louisiana.
The combination of running back Bleyne Bryant and quarterback Jace Eskew was too much for the Bulldogs to handle. Bryant would end up with four touchdowns.
Bryant scored a pair of early touchdowns to help give Bowling Green an early 16-0 lead.
Bobcats quarterback Jace Eskew then came through for a 34-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 24-0.
By halftime, Bowling Green led Louisiana 40-6.
Bowling Green (1-0) will host Palmyra in its next game on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
Highland rallies back to defeat Putnam County
Highland overcame a early deficit and came away with a 32-26 win over Putnam County for a road win to open the new season.
Putnam County held a slim 14-12 lead at halftime, but the Cougars would take a 24-20 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Highland (1-0) will host Scotland County in its home opener on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
Camp Point Central routs North Greene
Camp Point Central came away with a 40-8 wipeout road win over North Greene to kick off the season.
Camp Point Central (1-0) will host Calhoun in its next game on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
Mustangs fall to West Central
Unity-Payson hosted Winchester West Central in Week 1, but were unable to come away with a victory, falling 28-15.
Unity-Payson scored on a safety during the first quarter, but West Central held a 6-2 lead by quarter's end.
By halftime, West Central held a 14-8 lead over the Mustangs. By the end of the third quarter, Unity-Payson was down 28-8,
Unity Payson (0-1) will play at Greenfield/Northwestern in its next game on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
South Shelby routs Milan
The South Shelby Cardinals came away with a 47-6 win over Milan at home in Friday's Week 1 game.
Kendal Hammond ran 11 times for 194 yards and three touchdowns.
Cam Wiseman ran five times for 79 yards and also had a 33-yard touchdown reception.
Chase Moellering went 5-for-5 for 51 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 76 yards in his first career start at quarterback for the Cardinals.
South Shelby (1-0) will play at Westran in its next game on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
