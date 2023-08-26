ferreira.jpg

Pirates running back Mike Ferreira runs with the ball during the Meet the Pirates scrimmage at Porter Stadium.

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Hannibal was unable to overcome a second half surge by Helias, with the Crusaders defeating the Pirates for the second straight season opener.

Helias took a 7-0 lead in the game's opening minutes and would maintain that lead to the end of the first quarter.

