COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Hannibal girls soccer closed out the regular season with a narrow 2-1 road loss to Hickman.
Sophomore forward Ashley Davis scored the goal for Hannibal, with freshman midfielder Kegan Greening getting the assist.
Hannibal won the North Central Missouri Conference championship on Friday after going 10-0 in conference play.
Hannibal (16-7) will face North Point (14-5) in the Class 3 District 4 quarterfinal at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Fort Zumwalt South High School.
Pirates fall to Elsberry
The Hannibal baseball team fell to Elsberry 9-8 in Monday's road game.
Tre Hoskins finished with a home run and three RBIs.
Alex Friday and Colton Dryden also hit home runs, with Dryden getting two RBIs.
Kane Wilson hit a double and Cooper Scott had two singles.
Elsberry previously defeated Hannibal 4-3 on March 29.
Up next for Hannibal (15-16) is a road game against Highland (6-10) at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Hannibal golf sends two to state meet
Hannibal will be sending two individual golfers to the Class 4 state golf tournament after Kyle Locke and Quinn Thomas qualified during the Class 4 District 2 meet on Monday at Wentzville Golf Club.
The Pirates finished with a team score of 325, falling short of qualifying for state as a team.
Thomas scored a 69 and Locke scored a 85. Rounding out the Hannibal five were Jackson Parker at 89, Kaisen McAfee at 89 and Jackson Karr at 94.
Jacksonville snaps Saukees 11-game losing streak
It's been almost a month since Pittsfield had lost a baseball game prior to its home non-conference game against Jacksonville on Monday.
Jacksonville came away with a 3-1 win over the Saukees, to snap Pittsfield's 11-game winning streak.
Brennan Tomhave pitched 5.1 innings with four strikeouts and had a no-decision after allowing five hits, one walk and no earned runs.
Justin Pennock pitched the final 1.2 innings in relief and was the losing pitcher after getting one strikeout and allowing one hit, three walks and two earned runs.
Pennock went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run.
Draven Puterbaugh went 1-for-3 with a RBI.
Pittsfield (21-4) will host North Greene (10-11) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Pittsfield softball defeats New Berlin
The Pittsfield softball team defeated New Berlin 10-6 at home on Monday.
Jaynee Heafner went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Grace Henry hit a home run for Pittsfield, while Carlie Smith hit a home run for New Berlin.
Pittsfield (11-15) will play at Liberty (10-12-1) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Marion County falls to MMA
The Marion County baseball team fell to Missouri Military Academy to close out the regular season on Monday.
Marion County led 5-2 going into the sixth inning, but MMA scored six runs in the top half of the frame to take the lead.
The Mustangs held senior night to honor Root Cheney and Cannon Wolfe.
Joey Lagemann went 3-for-4 with two runs. He also started the game and went 4.1 innings with eight strikeouts and had a no-decision.
Nick Kelso went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run.
Cheney and Jackson Stewart each hit an RBI double.
Marion County (4-12) will face Bevier (7-7) in the Class 1 District 13 quarterfinal at 7:15 p.m. on Friday at La Plata High School.
Cougars best Tigers
Highland defeated Canton 5-3 in a baseball game at Cottonbowl Field in Canton on Monday.
Drew Smith was the winning pitcher after going six innings with one earned run allowed. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Zander Johnson went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBIs for Highland.
Highland (6-10) will host Hannibal (15-16) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Canton (6-7) will host Macon (19-5) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
