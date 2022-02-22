HANNIBAL, Mo. — After earning a hard-fought win over Fulton on the road Monday, Hannibal was unable to keep that momentum going on Tuesday.
Mexico would go on to defeat Hannibal 76-57 at Korf Gymnasium in the regular season finale.
“We knew it was going to be a battle coming in because we expended a lot of energy last night against Fulton,” said Hannibal head coach Marty Hull. “Take nothing away from Mexico because they are a heck of a team.”
Another big problem for Hannibal was rebounding, with Mexico getting 35 boards compared to 18 by the Pirates.
Bulldogs senior Daeye Miller dominated the boards, pulling down 13 rebounds.
“He’s like a magnet towards the ball,” Hull said. “It just seems to go right to him. It’s almost like Dennis Rodman. He’s always so active and he finds the ball.”
Mexico raced out to an early lead with the help of seven points by junior Jordan Shelton, six points by senior Michael White in the first quarter, as well as five points by senior Isaiah Reams.
Hannibal would only manage a 3-pointer by senior Aaris Stolte, and a bucket each from junior Haden Robertson and senior Brendan Hess in the first quarter.
With the Bulldogs taking a 23-7 lead to the second quarter, Mexico continued its hot shooting.
Shelton would score eight more points in the second quarter, half of the Bulldogs 16 points for the quarter.
Hannibal scored 12 points in the second quarter, with Hess scoring four of them. Despite the uptick in scoring for the Pirates, Mexico entered halftime with a 39-19 lead.
Stolte connected with four 3-pointers in the third quarter and 13 points total. Pirates senior Courtland Watson would add five points in the third quarter.
It was not enough to make up the gap with Mexico scoring 29 points in the third quarter.
Stolte would finish the game as Hannibal’s leading scorer with 27 points, including seven 3-pointers.
Prior to the game, Hannibal recognized Stolte for breaking Brian Scott’s single season record for 3-pointers.
“I hate to say it’s almost becoming normal that he’s hitting five to seven 3’s a game,” Hull said. “It’s funny to say that because if anybody else does that, they’ve had an unbelievable game.”
Class 4 No. 3 ranked Mexico finishes the regular season with a perfect 25-0 record.
Shelton led the Bulldogs in scoring with 23 points, and Reams put up 10 points. T.J. Long added 12 points and four boards off the bench for Mexico.
Hannibal (9-15) will play Warrenton (3-22) in the first round of the Class 5 District 4 tournament on Monday at 6 p.m. at Warrenton High School.
“We are going to give them tomorrow off just to rest since we’ve had back-to-back hard games,” Hull said. “Thursday and Friday will be pretty hard days preparing for Warrenton with a lot of film and a lot of work. Saturday and Sunday will be a little lighter.”
